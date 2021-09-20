Mobile powerhouse iPhone 13 Pro iPhone for all iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 Pro is the latest powerhouse smartphone from Apple. If you're a mobile photographer, the camera upgrades, especially video recording capabilities, make this upgrade worth getting. Plus, it has the ProMotion display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1TB of storage. From $999 at Apple Pros Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion

While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both new this year, it's clear that the real winner is the iPhone 13 Pro. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have the same A15 chip, as well as Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) that debuted exclusively with last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max and start at 128GB of storage, but that's where the similarities mostly end. If you want the best iPhone for photography and video, the iPhone 13 Pro is the way to go. But if you don't need that, then the iPhone 13 is still a safe choice.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Breaking it all down

So, what's different between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, aside from the physical differences of the camera and colors? Let's take a look.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Design Ceramic Shield front + Surgical-grade stainless steel Ceramic Shield front + Aerospace-grade aluminum Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Sierra Blue Starlight, Midnight, Pink, Blue, PRODUCT(RED) Processor A15 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine A15 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Display 6.1‑inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.1‑inch OLED Super Retina XDR display Camera Triple lens 12-megapixel Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide, 12MP TrueDepth front Dual lens 12-megapixel Wide and Ultra Wide, 12MP TrueDepth front Camera Aperture Telephoto: ƒ/2.8

Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture Camera Zoom 6x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 15x

3x optical zoom in 2x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 5x

2x optical zoom out Night mode portraits Yes No Macro photography Yes No Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 19 hours video playback IP rating IP68 IP68 ProRes recording Yes No Cinematic mode Yes Yes Photographic Styles Yes Yes Size and weight 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.30 inches, 204g 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.30 inches, 174g MagSafe Yes Yes

As you can see, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro share many similarities, there are also some significant differences. In the end, it really depends on how much you plan on using your iPhone 13 device for photos and videos.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Do you need the absolute best iPhone camera and display?

Again, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 have a lot of things in common: A15 Bionic, 6.1-inch OLED displays, Sensor-shift OIS, base storage of 128GB, Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, MagSafe, and they have the same physical dimensions, with the Pro weighing a little more.

But some minor differences are worth pointing out and will affect your purchasing decision. First off, do you need the absolute best display? The iPhone 13 Pro has the ProMotion display, which has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the iPhone 13 does not. This means an even smoother experience when it comes to mobile gaming, scrolling, and just overall responsiveness. If you want the best display experience on an iPhone, you'll want the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 only has a dual-lens system, while the iPhone 13 Pro has a triple-lens system.

The other difference is with the camera system. The iPhone 13 only has a dual-lens system, while the iPhone 13 Pro has a triple-lens system. You get the addition of the 77mm Telephoto lens, and the sensors in the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses on the Pro models are larger, allowing for better performance in low-light situations. And with the Telephoto lens, the iPhone 13 Pro has 3x optical zoom in along with 2x optical zoom out, for a total optical range of 6x. The iPhone 13 Pro is also capable of Macro photography with the Ultra Wide lens and an improved autofocus system. Unfortunately, it is not available on the standard iPhone 13.

Another new feature with the iPhone 13 Pro is ProRes video recording, a new high-quality, lossy video compression format that will support up to 4K at 30 fps. However, the 128GB models are limited to 1080p at 30 fps. Unfortunately, ProRes is only on the iPhone 13 Pro models, so if video recording is important to you, you want to consider getting an iPhone 13 Pro with at least 256GB.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Which should you buy?

If you are looking for the absolute best iPhone, there's no doubt about it: the iPhone 13 Pro is the only way to go, especially if you want the best features for iPhone photography and videography. With bigger camera sensors that perform much better in low light environments, a 77mm telephoto lens giving you a total of 6x optical zoom range, Macro photography capabilities, and ProRes video recording, the choice is obvious. Plus, with up to 1TB storage, there is going to be plenty of space to keep all of your amazing photos and videos in one place. And the ProMotion display ensures better response times and overall smoothness, especially in games.

But if you don't need all of that, then the iPhone 13 is still perfectly fine. It's still blazing fast with the A15 chip, and you'll still have Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles with Sensor-shift OIS. And even though the display doesn't have ProMotion, the difference could be negligible anyway for most people. After all, the regular OLED Super Retina XDR display is nothing to sneeze at either.

