A new report from Jon Prosser says the iPhone 13 will include 120Hz technology, at least in the 'Pro' models rumored to be coming next year.

According to Jon Prosser's latest Front Page Tech video, the iPhone 13 will indeed get 120Hz display technology, as per previous rumors. Prosser cautioned viewers however to take iPhone 13 rumors coming out over the next couple of months with a pinch of salt, given that substantial prototyping had not yet begun.

Prosser noted that regardless of recent rumors seemingly confirming 120Hz on iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 was so close to getting 120Hz display technology, that it seemed like a no-brainer that next year's iPhone, at least the Pro models, would include the technology. Back in October, Prosser seemingly confirmed before the iPhone 12 announcement that 120Hz was a no go, but stated "120hz next year for sure."

Prosser also noted the confusion regarding Apple's AirTags, specifically that he had suggested support for AirTags would come with iOS 14.3 and this likely meant a release at the November event alongside Apple's first silicon Macs. Obviously, this didn't come to fruition, Prosser stated the support in iOS 14.3 could indicate that AirTags are coming in a press release later this month, but that it was just as likely they would not be released this year.

He further noted that Apple's rumored AirPods Studio headphones also remain delayed due to quality control problems. With regards to design, Prosser did stand behind a concept he put out a few weeks back, but stated he would be "very surprised" if they were released this year.

Recent reports suggest Apple suppliers are preparing to incorporate LTPO technology in iPhone 13, which would enable 120Hz display technology, as well as variable refresh rates and possibly an always-on display.