As I'm trying to survive a sweltering heat wave in Southern California, I noticed something peculiar about my iPhone 11 Pro as I was home when the August heat wave started: the battery didn't seem to charge past 80%. It would literally sit at 80% for an hour, sometimes it would get to 83%, but nothing beyond that. I even tried rebooting my iPhone , but the battery issue still persisted. If you have experienced the same, then here are a few things you could try to alleviate the problem.

Why is my iPhone not charging past the 80% threshold?

If your iPhone is not charging to 100%, you may notice that it remains at the 80% threshold, or something close to that (like 83-84% for me). That's because Apple introduced a new feature in iOS 13 called "Optimized Battery Charging." This feature has the software preventing or delaying your device's charging at 80% for as long as you aren't using the device.

With Optimized Battery Charging, the device uses machine learning to study your daily usage patterns and charging routine, so it limits charging at 80% until you need to use it. Believe it or not, always having your phone at 100% actually wears out the battery quicker — the optimal levels are between 30-80%, as these levels get the most out of your battery, especially Lithium-Ion, which is what's inside your Apple devices.

So while it may be an annoying feature, Optimized Battery Charging is supposed to help you out in the long run. It prolongs the iPhone and iPad's battery life and helps prevent you from wearing out the battery too quickly.

Another reason why you may find your iPhone battery not charging to 100% is because of the battery temperature. When you overcharge your iPhone or iPad, it may generate a lot of heat, which is also detrimental to battery health. The heat that your device generates while charging basically exerts extra stress on the battery, reducing its lifespan. Again, Optimized Battery Charging and iOS 13 can limit charging beyond 80% if the battery temperature exceeds the recommended limits, which are set by Apple.

How to turn off Optimized Battery Charging

While the Optimized Battery Charging feature is supposed to help you extend the life of your battery, maybe you want to turn it off to see if your device can fully charge to 100%. Or perhaps you just don't like the feature. Thankfully, turning it off is easy!

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Battery. Tap Battery Health. Tap the toggle for Optimized Battery Charging to OFF (gray). You'll get two options for when turning Optimized Battery Charging to off: Turn Off Until Tomorrow or Turn Off (permanently). Choose which one you prefer.

To turn Optimized Battery Charging back on, just repeat steps 1-4 above, except the toggle should be green instead of gray.

Change charging location to a cooler location

As mentioned earlier, the temperature of the battery can affect it, so your iPhone or iPad may not be able to charge to 100%, and is stuck at around the 80% threshold. To fix this, you should try moving your iPhone or iPad to a cooler location, which would be more conducive. Avoid things like direct sunlight, rooms with poor ventilation, other appliances, and electronics, or other devices that can generate heat, if you can. If the environment is still too hot, you should try cooling it off with fans or air conditioners before attempting to charge.

Remove your phone case to dissipate heat