There's no reason you should be paying full price for your smartphones. Even with an iPhone , carriers like Sprint offer deals on everything from the newest models to older and pre-owned devices to get one in your hands at a major discount. Sprint especially is full of deals on iPhone devices, though you'll need to be on a Sprint plan if you want to take advantage of any of them. If you're not currently, you can even score a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Sprint and port-in your current number for a limited time.

Sprint's offering one of the best deals yet on the all-new iPhone SE. Simply add the device to your cart with monthly payments and add a line of service to score it for only $5 per month.

All of the devices below are on sale with Sprint's 18-month Flex Lease, and this is actually a much nicer way to buy phones if you like to have the latest model. You'll pay the same flat fee every month for the device you choose, and once month 18 arrives, you can choose to return it and upgrade to a new phone or buy it for the remainder of its cost.

Flex Leases on iPhone 11 models also come with iPhone Forever. While most Flex Leases allow you to upgrade your phone after month 18, iPhone Forever lets you switch your device to the latest iPhone model after 12 months of lease payments. That means you'll never be stuck with an old phone or have to deal with selling it on your own.

Best Cheap iPhone 11 deals at Sprint

The latest slate of Apple's iPhone devices are arguably the best yet, and you really can't go wrong with any model. We gave the iPhone 11 4.5 stars in our review and a The Best badge. Once you've decided to make the purchase, be sure to check out this guide to the best iPhone 11 cases so you can have it protected as soon as your new device arrives.

Apple iPhone 11 | $0/month when you switch to Sprint Sprint drops the monthly payment cost of the Apple iPhone 11 down to $0 per month when you switch to Sprint, add a line of service, and trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. You'll have the option to return the phone and upgrade to a new iPhone at any time after 12 months have passed. $0/month at Sprint

Best Cheap iPhone SE Deals at Sprint

Apple's 2020 iPhone SE takes on the now-classic design of the iPhone 8, maintaining the 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone. It also keeps the same aluminum and glass construction allowing for Qi wireless charging and retains the Touch ID sensor that so many iPhone users are familiar and comfortable with.

It has been updated drastically on the inside, though, taking parts from the iPhone 11 line like the latest A13 Bionic chipset and 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide-angle camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and black, white, and red colors. Check out our in-depth review for all you need to know about how it performs.

Apple iPhone SE | $5/month with Flex Lease Sprint's offering one of the best deals yet on the all-new iPhone SE. Simply add the device to your cart with monthly payments and add a line of service to score it for only $5 per month. $5/month at Sprint

Best Cheap iPhone XR Deals at Sprint

The iPhone XR may not have quite as nice of a display as the iPhone XR, but with its edge-to-curved-edge design, Face ID, True Depth camera up-front, and a 12 megapixel, Smart HDR camera on the back, it's still one of the best iPhone models in history. It also features an A12 Bionic chipset inside, wide stereo speakers on both ends, and dual SIM card support.

Best Cheap iPhone XS Deals at Sprint

Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS features an OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. We put the iPhone XS and the larger iPhone XS Max through their paces in our review and praised the devices' improved camera and speedy performance.

Best Cheap Refurbished iPhone Deals at Sprint

It's usually a bit easier to find a great deal on a refurbished device compared to brand new ones, and while these pre-owned devices may have some visible wear and tear, most of that will be hidden with a good case and screen protector. Sprint ensures each device is tested for functionality and cleaned, and you'll receive a 90-day warranty with the purchase as well.

Apple iPhone 8 | $5/month with Flex Lease Pre-owned iPhone 8 devices are on sale at Sprint for just $5/month with an 18-month Flex Lease and a new line of service. This flash sale is set to last only through May 21. $5/month at Sprint

How to get the best iPhone deals

Deals on the iPhone are always changing, but you'll generally have better luck finding a nice discount on one if you're willing to add a line to your account or trade-in another device. Sprint offers new deals on different iPhone models all the time, so even if these deals don't seem too enticing right now, keep an eye on iMore's twitter and Thrifter which posts iPhone deals from all carriers as well as deals on unlocked devices.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE vs other models: Which should you buy?

Given the different features — and drastically different prices — of the current lineup of iPhone models, your needs and budget both play a role in what iPhone is right for you That being said, today's line of iPhone devices share a lot of specs following the release of the 2020 iPhone SE, so you might surprise yourself with how little you have to spend for a great experience.

The iPhone SE (2020) is the most affordable iPhone in the current lineup, so if price is your main determining factor then this is the model you should be looking at. It starts at $399 which gets you the 4.7-inch device with 64GB of internal storage and a 12-megapixel camera. Anyone upgrading from an iPhone 6, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 will feel instantly at home on the new device with the same form factor and Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

If you want a larger, edge-to-edge screen and Apple's Face ID security, then the iPhone 11 series (or even the iPhone XR that Apple still sells) is for you. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and also adds an ultra-wide camera on the back that can help you get more creative with your photography.