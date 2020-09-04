In the coming weeks, Apple's likely to introduce a 6.7-inch iPhone. The long-rumored "iPhone 12 Pro Max" would be the largest Apple handset to date and continue the company's decade long pattern of slowly increasing the size of its top-selling product. In a year unlike any other, however, the smallest iPhone released in many years could ultimately be the top-selling smartphone of the year.

For months, even after COVID-19 disrupted the world, the Apple rumor mill for 2020 has been consistent. Barring a last-minute change, Apple's expected to reveal four new "iPhone 12" models this year. These should include a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It's the first of these that was recently termed the "iPhone mini," although no one seriously thinks this will be the handset's actual name.

At 5.4-inches diagonally across, it makes sense to assume the iPhone mini size would dwarf the 4.7-inch second-generation iPhone SE released earlier this year. That isn't correct, however. The newer model is expected to ditch the Home button and feature a nearly bezel-less design. Therefore, it's overall device size will be smaller.

On device size alone, this is how the 5.4-inch iPhone might compare to other iPhone models over the years: