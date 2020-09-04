In the coming weeks, Apple's likely to introduce a 6.7-inch iPhone. The long-rumored "iPhone 12 Pro Max" would be the largest Apple handset to date and continue the company's decade long pattern of slowly increasing the size of its top-selling product. In a year unlike any other, however, the smallest iPhone released in many years could ultimately be the top-selling smartphone of the year.
For months, even after COVID-19 disrupted the world, the Apple rumor mill for 2020 has been consistent. Barring a last-minute change, Apple's expected to reveal four new "iPhone 12" models this year. These should include a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It's the first of these that was recently termed the "iPhone mini," although no one seriously thinks this will be the handset's actual name.
At 5.4-inches diagonally across, it makes sense to assume the iPhone mini size would dwarf the 4.7-inch second-generation iPhone SE released earlier this year. That isn't correct, however. The newer model is expected to ditch the Home button and feature a nearly bezel-less design. Therefore, it's overall device size will be smaller.
On device size alone, this is how the 5.4-inch iPhone might compare to other iPhone models over the years:
As you can see, the new iPhone is likely to be the smallest Apple handset since at least the iPhone 5 launched in 2012. Whether that's small or large is a matter of preference, of course. When you compare the model to the ones also expected to be announced soon (plus the iPhone SE), the size differences are clearer:
For those unhappy with Apple's push towards larger iPhones in recent years, the incoming 5.4-inch iPhone could find many buyers. Coupled with these uncertain economic times, it becomes clear this could be the model we're all talking about before long.
We should know soon enough. Apple's likely to announce the 2020 iPhone lineup this month or next. Stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
