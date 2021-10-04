iPhone used to capture stunning photo, videos from 360 miles above Earth

We've seen iPhones used in some amazing ways over the years, but new tweets shared by SpaceX Inspiration4's Jared Isaacman include a photo and some videos that were taken more than 360 miles above Earth — and they're stunning.

Isaacman spent time in orbit as part of the SpaceX mission and while the team had more impressive, dedicated camera hardware to hand, it was left to an iPhone to capture views that were simply stunning. And a xenomorph even joined in the fun, too.

Cool video from 🐉 cupola w/ xenomorph. In hindsight, it wasn’t worth the trouble of repacking the alien and probably took away from the video… but the view is pretty incredible and my kids will like the 👽

Shot from: iPhone. pic.twitter.com/OB0KTIlv0y — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 24, 2021

While Isaacman didn't mention which iPhone was used to capture the image and video, it's unlikely to have been an iPhone 13 given the dates involved — the whole thing went down just days after the new handsets were announced.

Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture. pic.twitter.com/sz1UVx3pUE — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) October 3, 2021

While the new cameras are perhaps one of the best iPhone upgrades this year, older iPhones have long been a solid option for people wanting to capture content without the expense of a dedicated shooter. As impressive as Isaacman'\s tweets are, we should perhaps be less surprised at the quality of the work and more impressed by what they show — a peaceful Earth hundreds of miles below.

That's something Isaacman himself hinted at in a separate tweet.

A video over Brazil from first day on orbit. Shot w/iPhone but hopefully we can get some of ⁦@inspiration4x⁩ Nikon shots out soon. Such a privilege to see our 🌎 from this perspective. We need to take far better care of our home planet and also reaching for the stars. pic.twitter.com/mAQw6eK8Ui — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 25, 2021

