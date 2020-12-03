At the end of every iPhone event Apple ever holds, they usually throw up a quick graphic showing the entire iPhone lineup they currently sell. When they announced the iPhone 12 models and the iPhone 12 Pro models this fall, and it came time to throw up the graphic, I was surprised to see one iPhone in particular on the list — the iPhone XR. With an impressive seven models of iPhone currently available, there's never been a better time to shop for any iPhone if you have a certain budget in mind. The options for best cheap iPhone are looking pretty good these days, and even though the iPhone XR only starts at $499, I'm not sure it's really worth the money anymore. The iPhone SE is cheaper and faster The iPhone XR came out in 2018, and by no means is it a bad phone. We reviewed the iPhone XR and loved it — however, the iPhone SE changed the game. Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive The second-generation iPhone SE came out earlier this year, and it delivered on everything it promised it would. It's small, powerful, and in the context of iPhones, cheap. It starts at $399 and is the cheapest brand new iPhone you can buy, but more importantly, it delivers incredible value.

At its core, Apple's A13 Bionic chip powers the small yet mighty iPhone SE, which was Apple's best mobile processor at its launch. It's more powerful and faster than the A12 Bionic chip that sits at the heart of the iPhone XR, which means you're going to get more out of it. If you pitted the iPhone XR against the iPhone SE right now to a speed test, the average person might not see much of a difference, but the iPhone SE will age better over time. Many budget-conscious iPhone users don't buy a new iPhone every year — like the tech-obsessed people might — but would rather wait perhaps 3-5 years before replacing their phone. If that sounds like you, the iPhone SE should be right up your alley. If you look long term, the iPhone SE will receive updates longer and perform better with age. The iPhone SE offers other improvements as well