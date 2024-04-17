Apple approves Delta game emulator for release on the App Store – no third-party store required

Delta, a popular retro game emulator for iPhones, has been officially approved by Apple for the App Store. That means anyone can download the software to Apple's best iPhones.

Previously, Apple approved Delta to be released via AltStore, a popular third-party app store. As part of iOS 17.4, iPhone users in the EU can download apps from third-party app stores, and even set them as the default app store on their device.

But thanks to this official approval, anyone can download Delta via Apple's regular App Store. That means those outside the EU can finally get their hands on the app, as the third-party app store limitations are no longer in place.

Delta — the app that started it all — is available NOW in the App Store!Yes, you read that right: our long-rejected game emulator has been approved by Apple themselves 🍎If you live outside the EU, download now from the App Store — no DMA required https://t.co/jytQgVJFp9 pic.twitter.com/jIN7Ru2alNApril 17, 2024 See more

Retro gaming for all iPhone users

Delta offers an impressive roster of retro consoles to emulate, supporting a veritable who's who of Nintendo classics. We're talking NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy through to DS. The UI here is clean, intuitive, and makes showcasing game artwork a priority.

Controller support is one big attraction for Delta. Whether you're team PlayStation, Xbox, or have a soft spot for MFi controllers, Delta welcomes you with open arms. Bluetooth keyboards and custom button mappings? Check and check. Customization is where Delta goes above and beyond. You can add a personal flair to your controller, or even swap out game artwork.

And there's some tech under the hood to power Delta. It can fast-forward through the slow bits, save your progress, and the Delta Sync feature can save everything to the cloud. Ever got tired holding down a button for ages? Delta's ingenious "Hold Button" feature has your back, keeping those digits free for more critical gameplay moments.

