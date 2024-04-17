Apple approves Delta game emulator for release on the App Store – no third-party store required

By Connor Jewiss
published

Now anyone can get the game emulator

Delta on iPhone playing a SEGA Genesis game
(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Delta, a popular retro game emulator for iPhones, has been officially approved by Apple for the App Store. That means anyone can download the software to Apple's best iPhones.

Previously, Apple approved Delta to be released via AltStore, a popular third-party app store. As part of iOS 17.4, iPhone users in the EU can download apps from third-party app stores, and even set them as the default app store on their device.

But thanks to this official approval, anyone can download Delta via Apple's regular App Store. That means those outside the EU can finally get their hands on the app, as the third-party app store limitations are no longer in place.

Retro gaming for all iPhone users

Delta offers an impressive roster of retro consoles to emulate, supporting a veritable who's who of Nintendo classics. We're talking NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy through to DS. The UI here is clean, intuitive, and makes showcasing game artwork a priority.

Controller support is one big attraction for Delta. Whether you're team PlayStation, Xbox, or have a soft spot for MFi controllers, Delta welcomes you with open arms. Bluetooth keyboards and custom button mappings? Check and check. Customization is where Delta goes above and beyond. You can add a personal flair to your controller, or even swap out game artwork.

And there's some tech under the hood to power Delta. It can fast-forward through the slow bits, save your progress, and the Delta Sync feature can save everything to the cloud. Ever got tired holding down a button for ages? Delta's ingenious "Hold Button" feature has your back, keeping those digits free for more critical gameplay moments.

Contributor

Connor is a technology writer and editor, with a byline on multiple platforms. He has been writing for around seven years now across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech.