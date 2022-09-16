Apple celebrates iPhone 14, Apple Watch launches with photos of Apple Stores around the world

Apple has today shared photos of its Apple Stores around the world as people rush to buy their new iPhones and Apple Watches.

Today saw the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models go on sale for the first time, while the refreshed Apple Watch Series 8 and updated Apple Watch SE can now also be bought. However, the all-new Apple Watch Ultra isn't yet ready and will go on sale next Friday, September 23.

Global appeal

As is often the case when it releases new iPhones, Apple has shared photos (opens in new tab) from a number of international Apple Stores including Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris, Apple Orchard Road, Singapore, and Apple Sanlitun, Beijing.

"On Friday, September 16, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and the all-new Apple Watch SE land at Apple stores around the world," Apple's press release says, adding that Apple Store employees helped "celebrate the arrival of the latest innovative products and are ready to support customers with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance."

While many things have been released today, Apple still has one more iPhone to come. The new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus won't arrive until October 7, meaning people wanting to get their hands on a mid-range iPhone with a larger screen will need to wait a little while longer. As mentioned earlier, the new Apple Watch Ultra is still a week away, too.

The star of the show today is undoubtedly the new iPhone 14 Pro, though. With its new Always-On Display and 48-megapixel camera, the model also features the Dynamic Island which acts as a new way to display some alerts and notifications.

If you pre-ordered your new iPhone online it might be arriving today, so enjoy! Note that some people have reported issues getting set up, so keep that in mind depending on when and where you plan on doing it.