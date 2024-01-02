Apple could finally be working on a foldable iPhone to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it's on the hunt for helping hands — three manufacturers currently fighting to provide bearings despite production concerns, says supply chain source
Apple is getting its bearings.
After much anticipation and many rumors, Apple could be finally working on a foldable iPhone in 2024, as it looks like manufacturers are competing for the ability to provide a crucial part of the device.
A recent PatentlyApple report cites an article from United Daily News that we couldn’t personally verify. Patently Apple says that the report details how Apple is reaching out to three manufacturers, New Nikko, Zhaoli, and Fusia, in order to test their bearings on the device.
According to that same article, Fusida and Zhaoli both have experience in mass-producing bearings, whereas New Nikko doesn’t. Where the latter does have experience is in building AirPods and MacBook cases. It is yet to be seen what the outcome of this competition is just yet but whoever wins may get a huge surge of business if the foldable iPhone makes its way to market.
Don’t get ahead of yourself — iMore’s take
Though this is a step in the manufacturing process and a sign of the potential of the Apple foldable iPhone as it’s worth the costs of putting it together, it is still not confirmation that the foldable iPhone is actually happening. Testing is an important part of research and development and, as a previous report shows, the foldable iPhone is not the only foldable device Apple is working on. With Samsung equipping them with screens, Apple is currently researching a 20-inch foldable device in between a MacBook and an iPad.
Of course, both of these devices could exist at the same time but it might muddy Apple’s lineup to have multiple iPhones, a foldable iPhone, multiple iPads, MacBooks, and Macs, alongside a brand-new 20-inch foldable tablet. Talking to manufacturers is how Apple will work out what a device feels like and, perhaps more importantly, if production is feasible on a grand scale.
If all goes well, there’s a need for it in the market, and it can make a substantial enough profit from each device, we may finally see an Apple foldable phone hit the market. With Motorola, Samsung, and Google all with foldable phones, it’s got some heavy competition to go against though.
