Apple has doubled the number of Find My items you can track including AirTags, AirPods, and more
You can track more Find My items than ever, and you have been able to for a while.
If you're someone who makes heavy use of the Find My app you're probably also someone who has plenty of different items in there, too. The app can help you keep tabs on a whole variety of things including AirPods and of course, AirTags. Now, Apple is letting you track more of those items than ever before although it seems it's actually allowed it for a good long while.
Previously, the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad was limited to 16 items, which meant that there was a relatively small limit on the number of items that people could find using the app. However, Apple has now updated a support document to confirm that is no longer the case. The new number is considerably larger than the old one, too.
In fact, that previous 16-item limit has now been doubled to 32 items which gives people much more breathing room for tracking everything they could ever possibly lose. But it appears that Apple made this change more than a year ago and it only just got around to updating its documentation to reflect it.
Track all the things
The change was first reported by MacRumors with Apple updating its online support documentation to confirm that yes, in fact, you can add as many as 32 different items to the Find My app.
While the 16-item figure might sound too low to those who are prolific item trackers, the 32-item limit does seem excessive, at least initially. But the more you dig into Apple's explanation of the change, the more it starts to make complete sense. Because, Apple says, not all items are created equal, and some that you might think of as a single item are actually three.
One example that Apple gives is its 2nd-gen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. Those earbuds that are actually two counted as two items in the Find My network, with the charging case counting as a third. With that in mind it's easy to see why a 16-item limit could be more easily breached than you might expect — and even doubled, some people will likely still fall foul of the limit.
"You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items," Apple's support documentation reads.
There are other items that can count against your Find My limit too, of course. Some third-party item trackers now link into the Find My network, while some Beats headphones also have Find My integration for those who just can't stop leaving them on airplanes and trains.
A great feature
The Find My network and associated apps might just be one of the best things Apple has brought to its devices in a long time. Not only can it locate your iPhone when you leave it in the back of a cab but AirTags are a lifesaver at times. Wallets, bags, coats, and in some cases children can all be tracked with AirTags — and some people use them to find stolen cars, too.
Why it took Apple so long to update its documentation, nobody knows. But it's great to know that we now have more room for additional item trackers so we need never lose anything again.
