Apple has found another supplier to make displays for the iPhone SE 4
We're closing in on a new entry-level iPhone.
The rumors of the iPhone SE 4 continue to swirl and the latest information makes it seem like Apple is expecting enough demand for the low-cost model that it's bringing in more than one display supplier for it.
As reported by The Elec, LG Display is rumored to be Apple's secondary supplier for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. The company has been using BOE displays in a number of iPhone models in an effort to break from its reliance on Samsung Display and LG Display alone, but it looks like LG is a tough one to pull away from.
According to the report, "Next year, BOE will be the primary vendor while LG Display, as a secondary vendor, will provide the screens mostly for its legacy models, sources said."
We have so many details of the iPhone SE 4 now
Regardless of when it comes out, it seems there's going to be a lot to love about the iPhone SE 4. As reported earlier this month, a new leak dropped a ton of details about the next generation of the iPhone SE, and there are some great updates on the way.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, the A18 processor to support Apple Intelligence features, up to 8GB of RAM, a 48MP rear camera, an aluminum frame like the iPhone 15, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and Face ID instead of Touch ID. If true, all of this would mark the biggest update to the iPhone SE in the history of the iPhone SE.
And, at a rumored price of $499, you're getting a heck of a lot of iPhone for that price. The only problem is that the phone isn't expected to come out when Apple releases the iPhone 16 this fall. According to an earlier report, it could be March 2025 before we see the company release its new entry-level iPhone.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.