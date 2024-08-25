Apple iPhone 16 supply-chain report suggests it's betting big on Pro models

iPhone 16 and its siblings are likely to be revealed on September 10, but it sounds like Apple already has a pretty good idea of which models you'll be buying.

That's according to a report from The Elec. It suggests that LG Innotech, the exclusive supplier of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's Periscope Lens which is expected to come to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is gearing up for a big year for Pro phones.

The Elec's report says "The initial volume is estimated to reach 70% of the iPhone 16 series production by the end of this year."

The component only being found in the iPhone 16 Pro models, and being ordered in quantities to cover 70% of the iPhone 16 production size, suggests Apple expects the Pro and Pro Max to be big sellers.

The big question

The report continues "The parts industry estimated that Apple’s production plan for four finished iPhone 16 series by the end of this year was 90.1 million units."

"By model, 24.5 million units (27%) of the general type, 5.8 million units (6%) 26.6 million units of Pro (30%), 33.2 million units of Pro Max (37%), etc. The proportion of two types of professional line-up is 67%."

The report also suggests that while LG Innotech will be the exclusive supplier for now, Cowell or Foxxcon will likely be considered in time.

Which iPhone are you likely to pick up? Let us know in the comments.