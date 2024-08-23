iPhone 16 launch event will take place on September 10 says top Apple analyst

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch event will most likely take place on September 10, says top Apple leaker Mark Gurman.

In a new report for Bloomberg, the analyst revealed that Apple is making plans for the events. While invites have not yet been sent out to confirm the date, you can expect the iPhone 16 launch to take place on September 10. He also clarified new Apple Watches and AirPods will arrive at the event. We expect it to be another live event from Apple Park, with live streams for you to watch at home.

With the iPhone 16 launching on Tuesday, September 10, we expect pre-orders to go live on Friday, September 13. The new devices would then be available from Friday, September 20, if Apple follows its usual schedule.

What to expect from the iPhone 16 launch event

We’re expecting four iPhone 16 models to launch at the event. All signs point to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus handsets, and a choice of iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max at the high end. An iPhone 16 mini will again be absent, unfortunately.

These new smartphones will see a slate of changes to the cameras on both the front and rear, new sizes, slimmer bezels, and even faster performance. Expect to hear a lot more about Apple Intelligence, and perhaps some iPhone 16-exclusive new AI features.

We also expect a new Apple Watch 10 and maybe a Watch Ultra 3, too. We may also get the AirPods Max 2 and cheaper AirPods Lite (or AirPods 4). It’s possible we could get new iPads, too, but this is much less likely. Gurman clarified in his report that M4 Macs are not expected until later in the year, likely October.

There will, of course, also be the announcement of the availability of the new version of the iPhone’s software – iOS 18. Expect to hear about iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia at the same time, since all will be released in September.

