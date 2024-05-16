Apple might be dealing with another resurfacing bug in iOS 17.5 – and this time, it's voicemails

Apple released iOS 17.5 a few days ago now, and things haven't been going well. There have been lots of reports of users experiencing a bug where deleted photos are being resurfaced – sometimes even after wiping the device and selling it. Now, it looks like Apple might have another software bug on their hands in the update for the best iPhones.

Some users on Twitter/X are reporting that their deleted voicemails are reappearing after upgrading their iPhone to iOS 17.5. One specific post explained how the user went from just one "unread" voicemail before updating, and was being shown 26 of them after the software update. Another user reported something similar, with over 200 voicemails after the update.

After upgrading to iOS 17.5 on my Xr, voicemails that I had already listened to or deleted reappeared. Before the update, I had only one unheard voicemail, but now I have 26. pic.twitter.com/eqx1buJIx0May 15, 2024

This issue seems to be affecting voicemails that have both been listened to or deleted. In either way, the notification count was previously at 0 or a lower number, and is now displaying a large number of voicemails. Now, iPhone users are having to go through old voicemail messages and listen to them again, or delete them again.

Voicemail that's here to stay

At the moment, it's not clear how widespread this issue is. Beyond some users reporting the reappearing voicemails on social media, it is not being discussed on Reddit or in the media.

In previous iOS updates, some users have reported seeing voicemails go missing – the opposite issue of what's occurring now. This new bug would appear to be unrelated, but it's not the first time that voicemails have been affected during a software update for the iPhone.

What's particularly strange about this new bug is that voicemail messages are coming back after being deleted. You can't help but draw comparisons with a similar issue in iOS 17.5 where users are seeing deleted photos resurface. It appears as if these issues are not connected. But, it's unclear exactly what is happening right now, nor do we know how people can fix the issue. Apple is yet to address the situation, after we reached out for comment on the photos bug.

