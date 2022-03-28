Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini are excellent for playing the latest tunes and controlling HomeKit devices, but did you know that they can also make and receive phone calls? That's right, the HomePod and HomePod mini work great for initiating hands-free calls, acting like a speakerphone for everyone in the room, and summoning voicemail on-demand. Here's how to make phone calls with HomePod and HomePod mini.

How to make and receive calls on HomePod and HomePod mini To use HomePod or HomePod mini to make or answer calls, you need to make sure you're on the latest version of iOS and HomePod. You'll also need to turn on Personal Requests either during set up or through the Home app. Making and answering calls on HomePod and HomePod mini Once you do, you can use the following commands: "Hey Siri, call Joseph." "Hey Siri, answer my phone." "Hey Siri, hang up." "Hey Siri, who just called?" Transferring calls to HomePod and HomePod mini Imagine a scenario where you're currently on a call on your iPhone but would like to continue the conversation on a HomePod or HomePod mini. Yep, it's certainly possible — here's how: During a call, tap on the Audio icon. Tap the name of your HomePod speaker.