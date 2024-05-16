Apple's iOS 17.5 photo resurfacing bug just got a whole lot more serious — here's why

After releasing iOS 17.5, users have been reporting a bug that causes previously deleted photos to make a reappearance. It's affecting all kinds of deleted photos, but lots of users are reporting private images being resurfaced. And now, it seems like this bug is getting worse.

One Reddit user shared that their photos were resurfaced after factory resetting the device and selling it to somebody else. Other users were quick to comment with similar stories, with a handful dating back some time.

The original poster clarified that they followed Apple's official support guide on resetting their iPad. They then handed the device to the person that bought it, and did not sign in to their iCloud account again. Yet, the deleted photos still resurfaced on the device when it was set up again as new, and with a different iCloud account.

This additional development seems to suggest that the bug is related to the devices themselves, rather than the iCloud accounts attached. It's concerning for iPhone photographers who deleted photos and might not want to see them again. And, if you re-delete your photos, will they stay deleted?

Wait, what's happening?

This iOS 17.5 bug was first reported by MacRumors and is being discussed on Reddit. Users are reporting that photos they've deleted are being resurfaced, appearing as if they were brand-new. Previously, it appeared as though the files were new ones being provided by iCloud, but this latest development may suggest otherwise.

Photos dating back to 2010 are being resurfaced, even after being deleted repeatedly. It's still unclear exactly what is happening right now, nor do we know how people can fix the issue. Apple has still not addressed the issue.

