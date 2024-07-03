Apple readies 100 million iPhone 16 orders, here are three reasons it could be more popular than iPhone 15

Despite the good sales of the iPhone 15 range, Apple is expecting its next iPhone to sell even better – to the tune of 10 million extra units in 2024.

In an original report from CTEE , it has been revealed that Apple is ordering 100 million A18 chips for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Here are a few huge new upgrades to the iPhone 16 this year that could explain this sudden demand.

Apple Intelligence

The biggest and most noticeable upgrade coming to this year’s iPhones is Apple Intelligence. The standard iPhone 15, despite being one of the best iPhones right now, cannot run Apple Intelligence on-device as it doesn’t have the necessary power. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, is expected to be able to run AI as intended.

Apple Intelligence is expected to really shake up how the iPhone is used, doing things like smartly organizing messages and emails, creating Shortcuts to quickly do your favorite things on-device, and significantly improving Siri. An iPhone upgrade this year will give you access to the best things iOS 18 has to offer.

A18 Bionic chip

The iPhone 15 is kitted out with the A16 Bionic chip, the chip that the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max used. With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max using the A17 Pro chip, this meant that the standard iPhone users always found themselves using tech from last year. Now, for the first time since the iPhone 13, the iPhone 16 is expected to get the same-named chip as its Pro counterpart.

This chip supposedly has a 6-core GPU and will have a focus on use with Apple Intelligence. It is reportedly based on TSMC’s 3nm process and similar reports claim the Pro model will have an upgraded “Pro” version of the A18 chip.

Upgraded RAM and new buttons

Alongside the new chip and Apple Intelligence, the standard iPhone 16 line could have an upgraded 8GB of RAM, allowing it to process more complicated tasks on-device. That's 2GB more than last year and will make running any software (including AI) a bit better.

As well as this, iPhone 16 is reportedly receiving both the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button and a new Capture button, to easily access the camera without having to set new Shortcuts. All of these upgrades could combine to make a very competent mainline iPhone this year. We’ll have to wait for September to see if it's worth the upgrade.