iPhone 16 Plus: Release date rumors, news, and more

If you want to get yourself a big new iPhone but don't want to spend the money needed to get into Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Plus could well be the phone for you. It'll follow the current iPhone 15 Plus when it arrives in 2024, and it's sure to be a popular choice.

We're still very early in the rumor cycle for the iPhone 16 series of devices, but we expect the iPhone 16 Plus to join the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max to make up the 2024 lineup of devices. But while rumors have been in short supply there are a few aspects of the iPhone 16 Plus that we can assume based on the odd leak and past experience.

To make sure that everyone knows what to expect from Apple's next big phone we'll be updating this post when new information becomes available. For that reason, we'd suggest checking back regularly if you see an iPhone 16 Plus in your life in 2024 and beyond. And with that, let's take a look at what we know so far.

iPhone 16: The headlines

What is it? The iPhone 16 Plus will be the next big-screen iPhone for non-Pro buyers.

The iPhone 16 Plus will be the next big-screen iPhone for non-Pro buyers. When can we expect it? If Apple follows its usual release cycle we expect it to launch in September 2024.

If Apple follows its usual release cycle we expect it to launch in September 2024. Are there any surprises? It's unlikely that the iPhone 16 Plus will have many surprises, but the Action button will be a welcome addition.

Apple keeps its new product plans quiet for the most part, so it hasn't confirmed exactly when the iPhone 16 Plus will arrive. In fact, it hasn't said anything about it but that doesn't mean that it isn't coming.

Apple has a pretty strict release schedule for new iPhones with updated models arriving every September. That's expected to be the case for the iPhone 16 Plus as well as the rest of the new iPhone lineup. With that in mind, expect an unveiling in the first week or so of September 2024 with preorders kicking off the following Friday. If Apple follows its usual cadence we then expect the iPhone 16 Plus to go on sale the Friday after that.

iPhone 16 Plus: Display

(Image credit: Future)

We aren't expecting any huge display changes this time out after Apple added the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 15 Plus. That means that we'll get a 6.7-inch display without 120Hz ProMotion or an always-on display, but that could well change.

As for the display itself, there have been rumors of a potential switch-up in OLED technology. The Elec reported a potential move to mico lens technology, allowing for a more energy-efficient display. But it isn't yet clear whether that will come to fruition, and things have gone quiet on that front.

iPhone 16 Plus: Chip and specifications

(Image credit: Apple)

No matter what Apple does, the iPhone 16 Plus is going to be a fast phone. The company doesn't make slow iPhones, and that's great news for buyers on a budget. As for what chip will power the iPhone 16 Plus, the consensus is that it will be called the Apple A18,

With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both having the new A17 Pro chip, it could have been expected to move that chip down the lineup to the iPhone 16 in 2025, but that isn't expected to be the case based on reports to date.

If those reports are accurate it's expected that Apple will choose to give the iPhone 16 Plus a new chip, skipping the A17 lineup completely. If that happens, the lineup would see the A18 used in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, according to analyst Jeff Pu.

All of the 2024 chips are expected to use TSMC's N3E manufacturing process, making production cheaper than the A17 Pro's N3B process. But we're yet to hear much about what those chips will have to offer in terms of core counts and GPU performance, so we can expect to hear more about those things as we get closer to the launch.

iPhone 16 Plus: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

It seems that the iPhone 15 Plus was the year that saw a notable camera upgrade with the arrival of a new 48-megapixel main sensor, and we've yet to hear anything about upgrades for the iPhone 16 Plus. That means that we can expect a main 48-megapixel camera to be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

But while the cameras themselves might not be changing, how they look might be.

The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model.Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout.May 22, 2023 See more

@URedditor, a leaker who posts to the X social network, claims that the iPhone 16 Plus will gain a revised camera layout. The iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 have camera lenses that are arranged in a diagonal configuration, but that's rumored to be changing to the vertical orientation we saw on the iPhone 12.

Why that is, nobody seems to know at the moment. It's possible Apple needs to rearrange the iPhone's internals for some reason but it's also possible that this leak is wrong, too. We'll have to wait to find out.

iPhone 16 Plus: Action button and more

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

Perhaps the biggest news for the iPhone 16 Plus is the suggestion that it will have a new button, borrowed straight from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Similar to the button of the same name found on the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, it allows people to configure actions that can then be run by pressing a single hardware button.

There have already been multiple rumors that Apple intends to bring its Action button down the lineup. But notably, it's said that the Action button used across the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro families of devices won't be clicky. They'll supposedly be capacitive buttons and if that sounds familiar, it should. Apple was thought to be using capacitive buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button but that didn't happen. Now we're hearing the same rumor all over again.

The Action button won't be the only new button, either. Dubbed the Capture button, it isn't clear what this new button will do but it's thought to be coming to all of the 2024 iPhones. It'll be interesting to see what that button is used for, but it's important to remember that it might not see the light of day given how early in the development cycle we are.

iPhone 16 Plus: Pricing

(Image credit: Apple)

It's possible that Apple might choose to increase the price of the iPhone 16 Plus having not done so with the iPhone 15 Plus, but we've yet to hear rumors to that effect.

If the price stays the same, we can expect an $899 model to come with 128GB of storage and be available in a variety of colors. Expect to pay more for additional storage, however.