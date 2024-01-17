Apple Store trade-in values get a shake-up — Apple's iPhones will get you less than before but it's now offering more for competitors
Now may be the perfect time to trade in your Android.
If you’ve been waiting to make the switch, Apple may have just offered the perfect incentive to trade in your old Android device.
Today, Apple trade-in values have just changed, giving less for its own line of iPhones but a bit more for its competitors. If you have been looking for an excuse to upgrade anyway, trading in your old devices is a great way to do so and those recycled parts will be put to good use on future iPhones and repairs. First spotted by MacRumors, here is what the company now offers for the current line of iPhone:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $620 (previously $650)
- iPhone 14 Pro Up to $520 (previously $570)
- iPhone 14 Plus Up to $450 (previously $470)
- iPhone 14 Up to $400 (previously $430)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $500 (previously $580)
- iPhone 13 Pro Up to $420 (previously $480)
- iPhone 13 Up to $320 (previously $370)
- iPhone 13 mini Up to $300 (previously $320)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160
- iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $370 (previously $450)
- iPhone 12 Pro Up to $300 (previously $360)
- iPhone 12 Up to $ 220 (previously $250)
- iPhone 12 mini Up to $180 (previously $200)
Time to upgrade
Though iPhone trade-in values have gone down almost across the board, Apple is now offering more for non-Apple devices. This is a little incentive to make the swap if you are planning a phone upgrade anyway. Below are just a handful of the value increases:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $340 (previously $325)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $160 (previously $140)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $100 (previously $90)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $165 (previously $140)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $145 (previously $125)
- Google Pixel 5 Up to $60 (previously $50)
If you’re looking to get one of the best iPhones, like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, trading in that old Android is a great way of doing so. If you want to trade in your older iPhone, it is unlikely to go up again any time soon.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
By Tammy Rogers