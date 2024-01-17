Apple Store trade-in values get a shake-up — Apple's iPhones will get you less than before but it's now offering more for competitors

If you’ve been waiting to make the switch, Apple may have just offered the perfect incentive to trade in your old Android device.

Today, Apple trade-in values have just changed, giving less for its own line of iPhones but a bit more for its competitors. If you have been looking for an excuse to upgrade anyway, trading in your old devices is a great way to do so and those recycled parts will be put to good use on future iPhones and repairs. First spotted by MacRumors , here is what the company now offers for the current line of iPhone:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $620 (previously $650)

iPhone 14 Pro Up to $520 (previously $570)

iPhone 14 Plus Up to $450 (previously $470)

iPhone 14 Up to $400 (previously $430)

iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $500 (previously $580)

iPhone 13 Pro Up to $420 (previously $480)

iPhone 13 Up to $320 (previously $370)

iPhone 13 mini Up to $300 (previously $320)

iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160

iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $370 (previously $450)

iPhone 12 Pro Up to $300 (previously $360)

iPhone 12 Up to $ 220 (previously $250)

iPhone 12 mini Up to $180 (previously $200)

Time to upgrade

Though iPhone trade-in values have gone down almost across the board, Apple is now offering more for non-Apple devices. This is a little incentive to make the swap if you are planning a phone upgrade anyway. Below are just a handful of the value increases:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $340 (previously $325)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $160 (previously $140)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $100 (previously $90)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $165 (previously $140)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $145 (previously $125)

Google Pixel 5 Up to $60 (previously $50)

If you’re looking to get one of the best iPhones , like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro , trading in that old Android is a great way of doing so. If you want to trade in your older iPhone, it is unlikely to go up again any time soon.