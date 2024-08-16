Be careful which Google Pixel 9 reviews you read, creators told to prefer Pixel over other devices

Ahead of the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Intelligence launch in the coming months. Google has taken the covers off its brand-new flagship smartphones, its latest smartwatch, and a slew of new AI features coming to its Google Gemini platform.

As these things usually go, Google is sending out review samples for the Pixel 9 to creators, ahead of them shipping to customers in the coming weeks. But things might not be going so smoothly. Several reviewers have revealed that Google is requiring creators in the Team Pixel program to prefer the Pixel 9 over other devices in reviews.

One tech reviewer, Mark's Tech, shared a leaked screenshot from the Team Pixel program for creators. It includes a "Brand Love" section where users must agree that other brands must not be preferred in reviews over the Pixel 9, or Google will cease their relationship with the creator. Brutal, I know.

And here ... we ....go. Leaked screenshot https://t.co/uoFxQ6cwOt pic.twitter.com/nWwA6AumASAugust 15, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, Mark pointed out that Team Pixel is run by a PR firm that Google uses, called 1000heads. So it is possible that Google didn't directly ask for this to be a stipulation, but the responsibility for this decision still lies with Google.

This is a bad move from Google

This is really not a great look for Google. Requiring positive feedback like this is not acceptable. In fact, it's actually against the law. If Google’s Team Pixel program requires creators to favor Pixel devices over other brands in reviews, this must be disclosed as a sponsorship according to FTC guidelines. Failing to do so can be considered deceptive advertising. So this is quite a big mistake for Google.

Not only that, but it calls into question which reviews of the Pixel 9 devices you can trust. While some creators have ceased partnerships with Team Pixel since this leak, not all have. You can understand that smaller creators may want to keep a good relationship with a brand as large as Google, but a responsibility to audiences must trump this. If you're considering a Pixel 9 device, be careful which reviews you read, to ensure you're not reading one that's biased towards Google due to this Team Pixel agreement.

In the past, Apple and other brands (including Google) have been accused for blacklisting reviewers for negative feedback. While perhaps not the most ethical of decisions, at least this doesn't break any laws. Google might have to do some damage control for this one.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors