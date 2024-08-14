Google unveils iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Intelligence rivals

Ahead of the next Apple event, Google has taken the covers off its brand-new flagship smartphones, its latest smartwatch, and a slew of new AI features coming to its Google Gemini platform.

With iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Intelligence about to land in the coming months, it's a great look at one of the main Android-powered rivals Apple will be going up against for your hard-earned cash. Here's everything Google announced.

Google Pixel 9

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 9 has a snazzy new design that will look a little too familiar to Pro iPhone users. There's a Pixel 9 and a Pixel 9 Pro, the latter available in two different sizes for the first time ever (another marvelous innovation).

All of the Pixel 9 models are powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, which as you might expect is all about AI. Other big upgrades to the Pixel lineup include beefed-up RAM (12GB and 16GB respectively) and the brightest and best Super Actua displays Google has produced yet.

The Pixel 9, Pro, and Pro XL retail at $799, $999, and $1099 respectively.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's biggest-ever smartphone display. Powered by the same chip as the regular Pro, it features the thinnest-ever chassis of a foldable device and the biggest inner display of any mobile device.

It features an upgraded ultrawide camera and gaming gets a boost thanks to optimizations to games like Minecraft and Asphalt Unite.

That foldable display boasts Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 that's scratch and water-resistant.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts life at $1,799.

Google Pixel Watch 3

(Image credit: Google)

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 includes a new 45mm display option, smaller bezels, and variable refresh rates. There are new recovery and wellness elements built into activity tracking which echo those introduced by Apple in watchOS 11.

The headline feature is a new first-of-its-kind Loss of Pulse Detection, meaning Pixel Watch 3 can call emergency services if it detects a loss of pulse in its wearer, saving vital minutes for emergency responders.

Prices start at $3349 and $399 for the respective sizes, and there are also LTE options.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Google)

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 features a new Tensor A1 chip that powers the audio performance, noise cancellation, and AI on these new buds. They're lighter and smaller than the old version and the noise cancellation is twice as powerful. The Tensor A1 provides a dedicated 'highway lane' for processing your audio, which means the noise cancelling shouldn't compromise sound quality. You get up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 with the case.

AI features provide a hands-free virtual AI assistant that can give directions, notify you of appointment, and make song recommendations. You can also talk direct to Google Gemini Live and have "free-flowing" conversations with your earbuds.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 start at $229, and will be available on September 26.

New Gemini AI features

(Image credit: Google)

Apple Intelligence isn't available to the public yet, but Google's AI platform is already well established. Gemini is getting some upgrades, notably Gemini Live, a "mobile conversational experience that lets you have free-flowing conversations with Gemini." You can have conversations about anything you want with Gemini Live, even in the background when your phone is locked.

The AI is also now more integrated with other Google Apps and tools such as Gmail, thanks to new extensions. Gemini can also help you out no matter what you're doing on your smartphone, with contextual awareness so you can ask about what's on screen, or summon your AI sidekick from anywhere.

As you might expect, Google's new hardware is the best way to enjoy Gemini thanks to the processing power of its new smartphones.