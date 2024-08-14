Google event live demo gaffe reveals why Apple’s “wait until it’s ready” approach works

Ahead of the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Intelligence launch in the coming months. Google has taken the covers off its brand-new flagship smartphones, its latest smartwatch, and a slew of new AI features coming to its Google Gemini platform.

But things didn't run quite so smoothly when it came to Google showing off its latest AI prowess. The aim was to wow us all with its seamless integration across Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep. Instead, we got a masterclass in why live demos are a dicey business.

At the start of the Pixel 9 event, Google exec Dave Citron declared, "All the demos we are doing today are live." He then proceeded to demonstrate Gemini's capabilities by snapping a photo of a Sabrina Carpenter poster and asking Gemini to check his calendar for her upcoming show in San Francisco. Twice, the AI loaded briefly before deciding it had better things to do, and failing.

On the third attempt, and with a different device, Citron finally got Gemini to cooperate. Gemini triumphantly announced that Citron was free to see Sabrina Carpenter live. Cue the polite applause and a sigh of relief from Citron.

So Google finally decided to do a live demo and of course THIS is how it started... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s47BTiM1qqAugust 13, 2024

Maybe waiting is the better option

Google's gaffe gives us the perfect opportunity to appreciate Apple’s "wait until it's ready" approach. You might think the brand is overly cautious, sometimes frustratingly so. But by waiting until a feature is ready, Apple avoids blunders like this one. Remember the time Apple decided to demo a feature, and it didn't work? Exactly. While we might poke fun at Apple's tendency to drag its feet, we don't get gaffs like this.

Don't get me wrong, this Gemini blunder certainly isn't the end of the world. Google is leading the charge in AI features, even with Apple Intelligence on the way. But when you're trying to convince lots of unfamiliar and sceptical customers that AI is the way to do, it's better for things to go off without a hitch.

More from iMore