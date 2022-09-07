Best iPhone 14 cases 2022

Apple has announced the latest iPhones, and you've decided on the iPhone 14. You'll love the great new features, such as camera upgrades, new safety capabilities, 5G, amazing battery life, and new durability features. Still, get some extra protection for your iPhone with one of these great cases, and you'll have it for years to come.

Protect your investment with the best iPhone 14 cases

(opens in new tab) Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear choice Show off that gorgeous new iPhone 14 with a clear case like this one. The MagSafe ring, which comes in a few color choices, means that the case is MagSafe-compatible. (opens in new tab) Mous - Protective Case for iPhone 14 - Limitless 5.0 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stylish protection One of the coolest cases to come across my desk, the Mous Limitless has everything: excellent drop protection and stunning good looks. We reviewed an earlier version of this case and noted that it comes in a variety of interesting materials, not just the usual plastic or leather. (opens in new tab) NOMAD Modern Leather Case iPhone 14 Series View at NOMAD (opens in new tab) Luxury leather If you're looking for sustainably sourced, full-grain leather, check out NOMAD's Modern Leather Case. Like all leather, it will develop a warm patina over time, making it truly yours. (opens in new tab) VISOZA clear iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just the basics Nothing fancy here, just a clear TPU case with strong reinforced corners to protect your iPhone 14 in case of drops. The padded corners also give your iPhone a bit of lift when you place it down face up, which keeps the camera module in the clear. (opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe View at Apple (opens in new tab) Apple's own You can never go wrong with Apple's own cases; after all, they are designed by Apple engineers and fit to perfection. All of them are MagSafe-compatible. Apple's silicone case comes in a variety of appealing colors that flatter the colors of the iPhone 14. (opens in new tab) Sonix Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fashion and function Don't let this Sonix MagSafe Case's cute looks fool you. It's got 10-foot drop protection to keep your iPhone 14 from getting damaged. We reviewed a previous model and loved the fun designs. You can get it both with or without the MagSafe ring.

The best iPhone 14 cases protect your new device

The Apple Event is over and you're getting the amazing new iPhone 14. We've rounded up the best iPhone 14 cases at a range of price points and with different features, so you can pick the best one for your needs. I'm a fan of Spigen cases, which offer nice protection without an exorbitant price tag, so check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Case. I like that it's clear so you can clearly see the color you've chosen for your new iPhone, yet it's MagSafe compatible. Spigen even added some color and texture to the MagSafe ring to fancy it up a bit.

If you've got a few more bucks to spend, I'd recommend the Mous - Protective Case for iPhone 14 Limitless 5.0. We love our Mous cases here at iMore, and for good reason. They feel super solid and classy in the hand, managing to look fancy but act tough. You can choose from several different kinds of wood, leathers, and even mother of pearl.