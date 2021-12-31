This MagSafe-compatible case for the iPhone 13 series handsets offers up to 13-foot drop protection. The scratch-resistant, anti-yellowing D3O® Crystalex™ material is clear so you can see the color of your gorgeous iPhone through it. An ombré color gradient design in two different color options adds visual interest. The ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case is one of our favorite cases for the iPhone 13 lineup.

ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case Bottom line: Get serious protection with this clear MagSafe-compatible ombré case. The Good 13-foot drop protection

MagSafe compatibility

Ombré gradient

Transparent case

Grippy edges

Contains recycled plastics The Bad Pricey

Thick edges From $33 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

$50 at ZAGG

ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case: Price and availability

You can purchase the ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case on Amazon, Best Buy, or on ZAGG's website. The retail price is $50, but certain models go for as low as $33 on Amazon. It's made for the iPhone 13 lineup and comes in two color gradients: Rose (pink) and Gold. ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case: What's good

This is a protective case that sits in the middle between heavy-duty and lightweight without being overly bulky. The case is primarily clear so you can see the stunning color of the iPhone you chose. The case has a colorful MagSafe ring on the back, so your MagSafe accessories snap into place. A pretty ombré gradient graces the back of the case in the same color as the MagSafe ring, either Rose or Gold. The edges of the case are textured for extra grip to prevent drops, though the case has 13-foot drop protection just in case. The ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case is made from clear D3O® Crystalex™ material, which resists scratches and yellowing. The case actually says "Protected by D30" on the back. D3O is a flexible material that hardens on impact. This dissipates shock so it can better protect your iPhone. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons are covered by effective button covers. Generous cutouts allow full and unencumbered use of the mute switch, Lightning port, speakers, and camera module. A raised lip protects the iPhone screen; though it's raised more around the corners, top, and bottom than it is around the sides. The camera module is also protected by a raised lip, and "gear4" is written along one side.

Seriously protective and seriously cute, this case works with your MagSafe accessories

Since it does have the MagSafe ring, you can use it with your Apple MagSafe charger, other MagSafe chargers, and accessories. In my experience, it works great with all kinds of MagSafe accessories. The ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case is made in part with recycled plastic. It contains post-consumer waste or post-industrial regrind, so you can feel good about your purchase. The case is covered by a lifetime limited warranty. ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case: What's not good

This is a pretty pricey case, especially considering that it's basically plastic. There are no luxurious touches like genuine leather, gold embossing, or microfiber lining. There are no added features like wallet slots, a phone grip, or kickstand. Still, you're paying for protection, not just for its good looks. The edges of the case are thicker than most, which makes it ever so slightly heavier than some other cases as well. Again, those thick edges do give you more protection, so it's not a design flaw. ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case: Competition

Another fun case to consider is the Kate Spade MagSafe iPhone Case. Choose from a nice variety of whimsical, colorful, and trendy styles for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, both with and without MagSafe compatibility. It's more lightweight than the ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case but also not quite as protective. The price point is similar.

You might also consider the lovely Rifle Paper Co. iPhone Case that comes with or without a MagSafe ring. The floral design is a collaboration between Rifle Paper Co. (known primarily for stationery and other paper accessories) and popular tech case maker Case-Mate. There are versions as far back as the iPhone 11. Pricing for the MagSafe versions is similar to the ZAGG. ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case: Should you buy it?