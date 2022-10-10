Best iPhone 14 clear case
Protect your iPhone 14 without hiding it under an opaque case.
You've chosen the iPhone 14 for its camera upgrades, new safety capabilities, 5G, amazing battery life, and new durability features. Or maybe you just picked it for its fabulous colors. Either way, you want to keep it looking great, and you want to show it off in all its glory. A clear case accomplishes both. Here are some of our favorite clear iPhone 14 cases.
The best clear iPhone 14 cases
A touch of color
Show off that gorgeous new iPhone 14 with a clear case like this one. The MagSafe ring comes in a few color choices, adding just a touch of color. Since it's MagSafe-compatible, you can use this case with all your favorite MagSafe accessories.
Case of the dragon
Who says clear means dull? The CASETiFY Impact Case comes in tons of cool designs, many of which let you clearly see the color of your iPhone inside. When we reviewed this case, we loved how it was both tough and good-looking.
Basic plus
Nothing fancy here, just a clear TPU case with those extra reinforced corners to protect your iPhone 14 in case you drop it. Those padded corners also give your iPhone a bit of lift when you place it down face up, which protects the camera module.
Designer's touch
You can have a clear case and still have it emblazoned with your favorite designer logo. This one is fun, but the Incipio's Coach lineup includes some more subtle clear designs as well. Something like this makes a nice neutral without being boring.
Make a statement
The dramatic squared-off edges make this a statement piece, plus you get extra protection around those vulnerable edges. Along with 10-foot drop protection, you get a couple of clear options and MagSafe-compatibility.
Finger loop
Get a better grip on your phone with this built-in finger loop on a reasonably-priced case. Encased offers a number of different clear or nearly clear options with a MagSafe ring instead, if that's your preference. This one comes with an iPhone 14 screen protector, too.
Basic MagSafe case
This basic, slim case has you covered with MagSafe compatibility, reinforced corners, raised bezels, and 10-foot drop protection. Nothing to see here but the beauty of your iPhone 14 shining through.
Barely a case at all
If you really don't like having a case at all, but want just a little something, check out the totallee Thin iPhone Case. As I said it my review, this case is hardly thicker than my fingernail. It won't offer much drop protection but some protection is better than none. There are several clear and translucent options.
Clearly cute
The Sonix MagSafe Case is clear with a cute design on top. The 10-foot drop protection will help keep your iPhone 14 from getting damaged. We reviewed a previous model and loved the fun designs. It comes in several clear options, both with or without the MagSafe ring.
Serious protection
For some people, nothing but an OtterBox case will do. The OtterBox Symmetry Series case, as noted in our review of a previous model, is on the slimmer side but still offers triple military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) protection. Along with this plain, clear option, there are clear options with added design elements as well.
Slim and protective
This one is clear with some added color. I reviewed an earlier model of the ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case and love that it's a slim case and yet it's quite protective: ZAGG says that D30 Crystalex is "the world’s most transparent and thinnest impact protection material for your phone."
Video viewer
This clear case has a bonus: a kickstand that folds out of the way when not in use. You can use the kickstand to get a more balanced grip on your iPhone 14 or to prop it up horizontally to view videos and vertically for video calls.
Colorful protection
Offering both anti-microbial and 8-foot drop protection, the Speck Gemshell is a solid case is clear with a hint of color. It's also MagSafe-compatible. Speck cases can be hard for me to remove, since the bumper isn't very flexible, but the case feels like such excellent quality in the hand.
Clear and colorful
Totally "change" the color of your iPhone 14 without obscuring that Apple Logo with this vividly colorful case. You get 6.6-foot drop protection with this lightweight, slim, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) case that comes in a bunch of different colors and designs.
Rugged looks and protection
This bold-looking case goes way beyond your basic clear case. You get 12-foot drop protection and reinforced corners, yet this advanced case remains feather light. The outer debossed lattice pattern adds interest, and I like how the MagSafe ring is a hexagon rather than a standard circle.
Which is a best clear case for your iPhone 14?
The iPhone 14 is gorgeous, and you don't want to completely cover up that Midnight, Starlight, blue, purple, or (PRODUCT)RED. But you still need protection, so a clear case is the way to go. Whether you prefer just a simple clear case or one with a bit of personality, we've got you covered here.
I like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Case for its reasonable price and slim protection. I always use a MagSafe case because I have MagSafe chargers all over my home. I appreciate that Spigen adds a bit of panache to the MagSafe ring, rather than just having a plain white one like most MagSafe cases do.
I have a collection of iPhone cases that I rotate through frequently depending on my outfit of the day. I reach for my Coach case regularly, because I like the aesthetic and the brand. But I also like the case itself quite a bit. It's so slim so it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. Yet it offers enough protection for those everyday bumps.
While it isn't my personal style per se, the UAG Essential Armor for MagSafe Case is about the coolest case you can buy. It just looks amazing, with incredible attention to detail. And I don't know of another case that offers so much protection while weighing so little.