Best iPhone 14 clear case

You've chosen the iPhone 14 for its camera upgrades, new safety capabilities, 5G, amazing battery life, and new durability features. Or maybe you just picked it for its fabulous colors. Either way, you want to keep it looking great, and you want to show it off in all its glory. A clear case accomplishes both. Here are some of our favorite clear iPhone 14 cases.

The best clear iPhone 14 cases

Which is a best clear case for your iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 is gorgeous, and you don't want to completely cover up that Midnight, Starlight, blue, purple, or (PRODUCT)RED. But you still need protection, so a clear case is the way to go. Whether you prefer just a simple clear case or one with a bit of personality, we've got you covered here.

I like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Case for its reasonable price and slim protection. I always use a MagSafe case because I have MagSafe chargers all over my home. I appreciate that Spigen adds a bit of panache to the MagSafe ring, rather than just having a plain white one like most MagSafe cases do.

I have a collection of iPhone cases that I rotate through frequently depending on my outfit of the day. I reach for my Coach case regularly, because I like the aesthetic and the brand. But I also like the case itself quite a bit. It's so slim so it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. Yet it offers enough protection for those everyday bumps.

While it isn't my personal style per se, the UAG Essential Armor for MagSafe Case is about the coolest case you can buy. It just looks amazing, with incredible attention to detail. And I don't know of another case that offers so much protection while weighing so little.