Best iPhone 14 Plus cases 2022
Get some protection for that big, beautiful iPhone
Apple has ditched the mini iPhone in favor of a plus-sized one. If you've been craving a larger screen but don't want to pay for pro features, this will be right up your alley. With some great camera upgrades, safety capabilities, 5G, excellent battery life, and solid durability features, there's a lot to love. Protect your iPhone 14 Plus with the right case.
The best iPhone 14 Plus case for your needs
Clearly protective
This entry from CASEKOO has what I look for in a case: it's MagSafe compatible, it's protective with extra reinforcement at the corners, and it's clear to show off the gorgeous color of the iPhone 14 Plus. And it's reasonably priced.
Rugged and cool
We've reviewed a previous version of this UAG Monarch case and it looks even cooler in the new design. With five protective layers, you get a whopping 25 feet in drop protection. Yet this MagSafe case remains feather light.
Fun and protective
If you're looking for something a bit prettier, check out the kate spade new york Protective Hardshell case. We reviewed an earlier model and it's an iMore favorite. It's MagSafe compatible, has a cute pattern, and yet it's still clear so your chosen iPhone color peeks through.
Hidden treasure
We reviewed an earlier model of the Bellroy Phone Case- 3 Card and were delighted by the hidden wallet within. While remaining relatively slim, this premium leather case holds up to three cards so you can leave the wallet at home.
Basically protective
Sonix makes some gorgeous cases both with and without MagSafe (as shown in our review of a previous model,) but this basic clear case sports a very reasonable price point. All of the Sonix cases offer 10-foot drop protection.
Which of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases should you choose?
You'll want to take good care of your iPhone 14 Plus with the right case. Our roundup includes a number of different features and price points, so you can make the best choice for your needs. The CASEKOO and Sonix cases are both reasonably priced, if you just want something inexpensive yet quite effective in order to protect your investment.
However, if you're looking to spend a bit more for something unique, the Bellroy case with its secret card compartment is very sophisticated. The soft microfiber interior and the chamfered edges give this case a bespoke feel. The cover of the card compartment can be pulled out to use as a stand for watching videos, which is a useful touch.
