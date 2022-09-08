Best iPhone 14 Plus cases 2022

Apple has ditched the mini iPhone in favor of a plus-sized one. If you've been craving a larger screen but don't want to pay for pro features, this will be right up your alley. With some great camera upgrades, safety capabilities, 5G, excellent battery life, and solid durability features, there's a lot to love. Protect your iPhone 14 Plus with the right case.

The best iPhone 14 Plus case for your needs

Which of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases should you choose?

You'll want to take good care of your iPhone 14 Plus with the right case. Our roundup includes a number of different features and price points, so you can make the best choice for your needs. The CASEKOO and Sonix cases are both reasonably priced, if you just want something inexpensive yet quite effective in order to protect your investment.

However, if you're looking to spend a bit more for something unique, the Bellroy case with its secret card compartment is very sophisticated. The soft microfiber interior and the chamfered edges give this case a bespoke feel. The cover of the card compartment can be pulled out to use as a stand for watching videos, which is a useful touch.