Bing is so bad Apple says there's no 'price in the world that Microsoft could offer us' to ditch Google on the iPhone

Apple famously does pretty well out of a deal that makes Google the default Safari search engine on the iPhone and other platforms with the company receiving $26 billion as part of the deal recently. Google isn't the only game in town, of course, but Apple is far from impressed with the competition.

Google has been ruled as a monopolist in the United States due to its grip on the world of search, and its deal with Apple is once again in the spotlight. Microsoft's Bing had previously been touted as a potential replacement for Google, but Senior VP of Services Eddy Cue has made it clear that it never really stood a chance.

In fact, there's nothing that Microsoft could do to make Apple switch to Bing, Cue has admitted — not even signing the whole company over.

"They could give us the whole company.”

Given Cue's claims, it's little surprise that Google has found itself on the receiving end of a monopolist ruling. Windows Central notes that Cue recently said that he didn't believe that "there’s a price in the world that Microsoft could offer us" to make Bing the default Safari search engine. He went on to drive the point home, saying that the stance wouldn't change even if "they offered to give us Bing for free. They could give us the whole company.”

Apple did put Bing through its paces before coming to that decision but found its search results lacking, leaving the company with little alternative but to stick with what has served it so well for years.

The additional $26 billion on Apple's bottom line probably didn't hurt, either.

