ChatGPT for iOS can now use Bing for AI results - but only if you pay

In a new update, OpenAI has brought the ability to bake in Bing Search when asking ChatGPT for queries in its iPhone and iPad app, but you'll need to pay for a ChatGPT Plus subscription in order to use it.

Priced at $19.99/£19.99 a month, this allows you to use ChatGPT 4, its latest and greatest AI that was released back in April, which can generate faster and more accurate replies. But thanks to this new app, when you go to New Features > Browsing, you can switch on Bing if you're subscribed.

Since the app's launch in May, it's been consistently at the top of the Productivity charts on the App Store, in part due to how AI is the buzzword of 2023 - much like how NFTs were in 2022.

With Microsoft also having made a multi-billion investment into ChatGPT earlier in the year, it's no surprise that we're seeing Bing appear in the iPhone app, and it makes us wonder if this is just the start.

To the Watch and beyond?

(Image credit: iMore)

We've been trying out several ChatGPT-powered apps for a few months, such as MacWhisper and Petey, and while both of these and others work well, OpenAI has admittedly been slow to port its iOS app to Apple's other platforms.

Right now, you can use apps like MacGPT for macOS and Petey for Apple Watch, which uses the same AI - so there's an opportunity for ChatGPT to update its app soon to work on these eventually.

But there's also the matter of Vision Pro. Developers can allow apps available on iPhone and iPad to work on the headset within a window, so OpenAI could also do this to create a constant AI window in the spatial environment while you're doing work.

There's plenty of opportunity here for ChatGPT to work on other devices, but are you using it? Let us know your thoughts on the iMore forums.