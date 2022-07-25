China puts Apple factory on lockdown ahead of iPhone 14 release
China has put Foxconn's Shenzhen plant on a "closed loop."
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in September that is likely to kick off in less than two months. While production on the latest models is surely underway, one of its partner's plants in China is being put under COVID lockdown.
As reported by Bloomberg, Foxconn, which manufactures most of Apple's iPhone lineup, is one of the companies in Shenzhen that has been put on a more restricted COVID lockdown in response to a rise in cases.
The Chinese government has forced Foxconn and others to operate under a "closed loop" system for at least a week as the manufacturing hub experiences its latest COVID-19 outbreak.
What does a "closed loop" system mean?
Foxconn isn't the only company that is being forced to operate under a "closed loop." BYD Co., Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corp, and DJI are some of the other companies impacted by the new restrictions.
The order forces companies in the area to "restrict operations only to employees living within a closed loop or bubble, with little to no contact with people beyond their plants or offices." This isn't the first time that China has made such a decision and also not the first time Apple's manufacturing partners haven't had to work around it.
Despite the increased restrictions, the impact on iPhone 14 production does not seem to be significant so far. According to a Foxconn spokesperson, the company's operations at its Shenzhen plants “remained normal.” The report also notes that the plant in the area is quite small when compared to other sites like the one in Zhengzhou.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September. The company is also anticipating a reveal of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation AirPods Pro.
