Get your iPhone 14 preorder approved now to make checkout a snap

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

If you are on the edge of your seat to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has a way to lock in that pre-order configuration ahead of time to make things even faster when preorders go live on Friday, September 9.

Tonight, the company launched its pre-approval process for those who want to pre-order an iPhone 14. The process allows you to check your eligibility, choose the iPhone model and configuration you want, confirm your upgrade with your carrier, and get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Going through this process gives you a noticeable advantage over others who try to complete all of these steps when the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro goes live for preorders at 5:00 AM PDT on Friday, September 19. Those who complete this process are able to log in at that time, confirm their order, and keep moving about their day.

Should I get pre-approved?

Trying to complete all of these steps when preorders go live could set you up for delayed shipping if enough people get their preorders in before you. It's always a mad dash to grab the exact iPhone you want and you are competing with potentially millions of other people, so make sure to give yourself every advantage.

The nice thing about this program is that you can still change up your iPhone up to the point of preorders going live — you'll just need to go through the pre-approval process for the loan again. You can also still choose to either ship your iPhone to your home or pick it up from your local Apple Store.

You can get pre-approved for your iPhone 14 on the iPhone Upgrade Program through the Apple Store app or on the Apple Store website.