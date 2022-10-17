iPhone 14 SIM not supported? Don’t try to fix it yourself

If you’re the would-be happy new owner of an iPhone 14 being plagued by a “SIM Not supported” message on your new smartphone, you’re not alone. A new memo sees Apple acknowledging that an iOS 16 bug is causing issues with SIM cards and cellular data.

As first revealed by MacRumors (opens in new tab), a memo shared by Apple states that the error message is being shown to some users of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets. The handset can then freeze after displaying the message.

And so far at least, there’s no easy fix for the bug. While Apple believes it’s a software issue rather than a hardware one, it’s advising users not to take any drastic action of their own on their devices. If the issue does not resolve itself after a few minutes, Apple is asking users not to attempt to restore the devices themselves, but rather to take the phone to an Apple Store to speak with an expert or an authorized service provider.

Apple is still “investigating” the issue, according to MacRumors.

eSIMs and bugs

Though it’s been a relatively smooth launch for the iPhone 14 line-up, it’s not been a perfect one.

The iPhone 14 Pro launched with a strange issue causing camera vibrations in some third-party apps like TikTok and Twitter, a lack of call and app notifications was reported, some users were suffering from low microphone volume through CarPlay, while others seemed to be experiencing faster than expected battery drain. The iOS 16.0.3 release patched over most of these issues, but this latest SIM problem seems to have slipped the net. Apple is expected to launch a more complete iOS 16 update, iOS 16.1, in the coming weeks, which will hopefully address the SIM error.

As for the iPhone 14 line-up itself, it’s been Apple’s first major push into eSIM, a move away from physical SIM cards to digital ones instead, activated on the device itself with a network provider. Using eSIM tech a user can keep as many as eight SIMs on a device at once, with two separate phone numbers at the same time. However, some people, particularly frequent travelers, have argued this can cause issues when quickly changing SIMs for local networks when abroad.