Google gives iPhone owners up to $750 off a Pixel 7 if they switch
That's a lot of money.
Google is offering iPhone owners up to a massive $750 off their new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro Android phone when they trade their old handset in. That's a huge sum and is more than what Apple will pay if you upgrade to a brand-new iPhone 14.
The news comes after Google announced its two new phones during an event yesterday, alongside a new Pixel Watch and a tablet that won't ship until some time in 2023.
Big money
The best trade-in price comes if you want to hand over your iPhone 13 Pro Max, with Google giving you $750 assuming it works as it should and isn't broken. That's $30 more than Apple will give you when trying to get your hands on a brand-new iPhone 14, which is pretty impressive.
It isn't just the iPhone 13 Pro Max that's worth a lot to Google, either. The iPhone SE (2020) will net you up to $300, depending on the storage capacity you're wielding at the time.
To make things even more impressive, Google is offering people the chance to get their hands on a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, at least in the U.K. That could make the trade-in deal even more compelling, especially for anyone making the switch from an iPhone and Apple Watch to the Android world.
Without the discounts, the new Pixel 7 starts at $599 while those buying the bigger, more impressive Pixel 7 Pro will pay upwards of $899 to get their new flagship device. That's a lot of money, but it's still competitive compared with Apple's pricing — and things get even better if you're trading in that old iPhone, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
