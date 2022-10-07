Google gives iPhone owners up to $750 off a Pixel 7 if they switch

Google is offering iPhone owners up to a massive $750 off their new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro Android phone when they trade their old handset in. That's a huge sum and is more than what Apple will pay if you upgrade to a brand-new iPhone 14.

The news comes after Google announced its two new phones during an event yesterday, alongside a new Pixel Watch and a tablet that won't ship until some time in 2023.

Big money

The best trade-in price comes if you want to hand over your iPhone 13 Pro Max, with Google giving you $750 assuming it works as it should and isn't broken. That's $30 more than Apple will give you when trying to get your hands on a brand-new iPhone 14, which is pretty impressive.

It isn't just the iPhone 13 Pro Max that's worth a lot to Google, either. The iPhone SE (2020) will net you up to $300, depending on the storage capacity you're wielding at the time.

To make things even more impressive, Google is offering people the chance to get their hands on a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, at least in the U.K. That could make the trade-in deal even more compelling, especially for anyone making the switch from an iPhone and Apple Watch to the Android world.

Without the discounts, the new Pixel 7 starts at $599 while those buying the bigger, more impressive Pixel 7 Pro will pay upwards of $899 to get their new flagship device. That's a lot of money, but it's still competitive compared with Apple's pricing — and things get even better if you're trading in that old iPhone, too.