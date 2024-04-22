Here are 10 great free games you can legally play on Delta Emulator for iPhone

Before we begin — no, this guide isn’t going to feature Mario, Sonic, or Pokémon. Nor will there be any mention of Lara Croft’s outings on the Nintendo Game Boy. Instead, we’ll be showcasing the best independent games that are free to download so you can play them on the Delta emulator for iPhone.

More commonly known as indie games, these efforts are usually the result of passionate fans who learn the intricacies of consoles from the past, and eventually develop a game that they release for free. There are plenty of sites that offer games like these, such as Homebrew Hub and Itch.io , but when browsing these sites, it can be hard to tell which are full games and which are just proof of concepts.

Apple’s rule change on April 5 means that retro gaming emulators can be downloaded from the App Store. Apps like Delta, a multi-system emulator are now available because of this. Granted, users can technically play games from Nintendo and SEGA’s library on Delta, but this is at the risk of breaching copyright law .

But independent games, or homebrew games as they’re also called, can be played on Delta without worrying about a knock on the door from the boys in blue. With this in mind, we’ve listed ten of the best that can be played on the emulated consoles and handhelds that Delta supports.

Supercooked

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Supercooked is inspired by the ‘ Overcooked ’ series, a frantic co-op cooking game that requires you to prepare several dishes on your own or with friends as fast as you can. Supercooked on the Super Nintendo is essentially a lovingly recreated version of Team17’s game, where you or up to three other friends must cook through eight kitchen stages to accrue the most points.

Sure Instinct

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One for the Super Nintendo again, Sure Instinct involves controlling a ball in this addictive puzzle game. You must avoid objects and pits to complete its three stages, as well as collecting hidden items or discovering shortcuts to get the best time and the highest score.

Apotris

(Image credit: Future)

Download

This definitely-not-Tetris game for the Game Boy Advance features a colorful palette and pseudo-3D effects that take advantage of Nintendo’s 32-bit handheld. Apotris also has a bunch of modes to add to its longevity to help you clear the lines to get the highest score — such as Marathon, Survival, Classic, and many more.

Dangan GB

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Inspired by games like Galaxian and R-Type, Dangan is a fantastic space shooter that is all about boss-rushing. This means you’ll be facing off against six of the biggest and most challenging bosses that will fill up your iPhone’s screen as you shoot your way to victory. Dangan also has a fantastic soundtrack to keep you going — so we recommend putting time aside to beat the game, as it’s a very addictive one.

Kumi-Daiko Beatoff 64

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Curious name aside, this is a very ‘play once and you can’t stop’ type of party game. Equipped with only a drum, the aim is to hit other opponents with this while avoiding their own drums. Enemies can also get faster and bigger, ‘drumming’ up the suspense as you try to win another round. This is easily one of the best indie multiplayer games you can play on the N64.

Wordle

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Some say Wordle was the best game of 2022; others say that those people had word-lists for brains. Yet if you want another way to play an inspired NES clone of the word-guessing game through Delta, now you can. You use the DPAD to select letters on a keyboard, and you get three chances to guess the right word.

Wordle on NES has three modes — Normal, Timed, where you must guess the word in a strict time limit, and Chill, where you can freely guess a word at your leisure with unlimited lives.

GoldenGBA

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Heavily inspired by a film series about a certain British secret service agent, GoldenGBA is a first-person-shooter multiplayer game. You can select a character and face off against three computer-controlled players. There’s just one map here, but the aim is to get three kills, and you win.

It’s a straightforward game, but it’s perfect during a short commute if you’ve got time to kill, and a license...

Super Crusher Fighters

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Super Crusher Fighters is a great take on the platformer genre but with a twist. This NES game requires you to place boxes across its levels, before a crusher machine catches up with you and summons the Game Over screen.

This game will keep your fingers busy as you try to jump, place boxes, and dodge obstacles across its many levels. Its art style is very well made — reminiscent of games such as CAPCOM's Mega Man and Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Wizard of the Board

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Across the indie dev community, many ‘game jams’ are held to showcase what developers can create on a certain system, within a certain time limit. Wizard of the Board was borne from one of these back in 2021 . It’s a first-person puzzler where you use the rules of Chess. Across its many levels, using pieces like the Pawn and Knight will strike down many enemies that appear across its many floors.

Styx

(Image credit: Future)

Download

Make sure you play Styx with someone nearby and during daylight hours. At first, the game seems to have a straightforward goal — you have to fulfill orders in a store before the time runs out.

Eventually, you'll begin to see your manager who will appear frequently if you make too many mistakes. Eventually, the sound will distort, as well as the graphics, ramping up the tension as you try to re-arrange the pumpkins, hats, and other items.

Don't say we didn't warn you.