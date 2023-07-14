Here are the brand-new emojis coming to your iPhone later this year

Unicode has unveiled some brand new emojis for approval, and as in previous years, it's likely we'll see this in future versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma.

Emoji such as shaking heads, a red phoenix, people in different directions using a cane or in a wheelchair, and many more, are all under the approval stage before they're approved and implemented into the latest Emoji 15.1 update.

Many of these emojis are people walking in directions, which makes sense, as you currently have a limited choice. In the past, the latest emoji would be approved and would arrive on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac in a later release, with iOS 16.4 including last year's emoji.

It's difficult to imagine a world where emojis weren't used on our phones, tablets, and laptops, but nowadays, there are a lot of users who update their phones or switch their most-used apps just to use the latest emoji.

Emoji it up

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

Plenty of us on the iMore team remember a time when the only way of talking to friends without a phone was MSN Messenger. You could send emojis and animated ones called 'winks' to your contacts.

Names with punctuation to simulate waves and icons and countless emojis would be present on either side. It was something that made an impression, and that's only carried on in 2023 with all kinds of emojis and an ever-growing catalog of new options.

It's a feature that's important to many and something that best expresses a message when really needed. From a goat to a face palm monkey, these say more than a sentence sometimes.

So while these new ones are most likely coming in early 2024, it gives you some great ideas as to what's coming up and helps you visualize using them in Apple's Vision Pro and iPhone 15.