Here's what you get when you let AI design an iPhone case — a $326,652 piece of ludicrous 'luxury'

If you’re in the market for a gauche iPhone 15 Pro case that costs the price of a home or a luxury car, you’re in luck — and you have AI to thank.

Luxury case manufacturer Labodét, which is known for making real alligator skin cases, has just launched another ugly monstrosity . Coming in at $326,652, it is made from gold, alligator skin, crocodile skin, and 4 diamonds. According to the Labodét website, “The design created by AI features four princess-cut diamonds and a geometric pattern of supreme genuine alligator and rare Himalayan crocodile leathers set in 18k yellow gold.”

Labodét claims that the generative AI bot it used “created the most luxurious and extravagant iPhone accessory.” The case uses “100% genuine” alligator and crocodile leather, and has a 18k yellow gold setting. If you, for some reason, wish to purchase this case, production can take up to 25 business days and you can get it for the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max . If you’re looking to spruce up your iPhone case, you might be better off with a collection of rhinestones and some creativity — you would save yourself a pile of money, and it would probably look about as good.

Please don’t buy this — iMore’s take

Apple moved away from leather in its cases just last year due to ethical concerns about the animal by-product and, while we wouldn’t recommend them, replaced leather with FineWoven cases made from recycled materials.

As well as this, the rising costs and consumption of energy in AI is a major concern for any businesses that use generative AI. Before mentioning that many artists, designers, and illustrators have ethical issues with the work of generative AI , I just don’t like the look of Labodét’s offering and the price point makes it so much worse. It’s a lot of money for something that likely won’t fit the iPhone 16 when that launches at the end of the year.

The best iPhone will need the best iPhone cases and this $300,000+ monster will not be making its way onto our list.