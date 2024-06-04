I have tested dozens of iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, these are the only four I’d recommend

My iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of my most precious devices. After a nightmare of a preorder window, mine finally showed up on its release date and I was blown away by that excellent chip, the gorgeous screen, and the new titanium look. However, I was scared a stray hit would cause a crack. Thankfully, iMore’s resident case expert, Karen, was there with a bag of cases for me to try out.

Until last year, I never really saw much of a difference between iPhone cases but, after spending nine months trying dozens of them out, here are my favorite choices and what made them stand out.

The cream of the crop

Mous Clarity 2.0 Case | $64.99 at Amazon Simple, easy, sturdy, Mous’ Clarity looks excellent around my black iPhone 15 Pro Max. As the name implies, the back of the case is clear, but black trim around the sides makes for a super sleek look. I’m not one to regularly drop my iPhone but the few times I have, I’ve known it would be crack-free when I picked it up. This case has spent the longest time on my device as it's super simple and strong. The 2.0 edition of the Clarity case adds MagSafe compatibility and looks just as good as the old one.

UAG Monarch Kevlar Black | $79.95 at Amazon I’ve always thought that super rugged cases are a little too much for me but UAG’s Monarch Kevlar Black is one of only a few rugged choices that justify their look for me. As well as looking pretty nice, with a black angular design and red trim, it is by far the most protective case on our entire list. Despite being super tough, and providing a raised bezel to protect the camera, it is surprisingly light and doesn’t weigh me down as I walk. It’s missing MagSafe compatibility but makes up for it with a super strong build quality.

Smartish iPhone 15 Pro Max wallet case | $24.99 at Amazon I think Smartish is being a bit humble with its iPhone 15 Pro Max wallet case as this choice is very smart. Tough, with a nice round look, it comes with the ability to hold a few cards in it, which not only makes tapping your card against a machine super easy but also means that you don’t need to bring your wallet out of the house with you. If I’m just heading to the shop or want to check out the library, this is the best case of the lot. I don’t like the aesthetic of this one quite as much as my other choices and it’s not as strong as the UAG, but it has a great little feature and fits into a budget nicely. Unfortunately, the wallet compartment replaces MagSafe compatibility but it's worth it when you need to get your cards out quickly.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry | $60.54 40.71 at Amazon Not only does this OtterBox case look great but it has a grip on the back to allow you to hold it easily or place it in landscape mode for watching videos. Despite coming with such a noticeable feature, it blends into the case well and can be pulled out and retracted at any moment. It’s super tough, useful, and even has 33% off right now. The only thing it is missing is MagSafe compatibility.