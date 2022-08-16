iMore Show 806: Battery percentage is back! But is it good?
This week Karen, Stephen, and Luke discuss the long-awaited return of the battery percentage feature, talk about some rumors, and gab about the Kim Kardashian Beats Fit Pro.
Apple Watch Series 8 is changing up its colors and materials, says leaker
iOS 16 and watchOS 9 coming in September, macOS and iPadOS in October, says Gurman
Apple has started recording its September iPhone 14 event, Apple Watch Series 8 expected
Major Mac mini upgrade could come at the expense of the Mac Studio's future
Apple could be working on four new home devices, including a new Homepod
iOS 16 beta finally resurrects battery percentage — but there's a huge catch
Kim Kardashian has created her own Beats Fit Pro, and you can buy them next week
iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive than 13 Pro, says prolific insider
