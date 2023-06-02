iOS 16 is now installed on way more iPhones than you might think
People are installing iOS 16 left and right.
As Apple gets ready to announce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 on June 5, the company has now shared details about just how popular its iOS 16 software update has been.
Apple announced iOS 16 during its WWDC 2022 event in June of last year before making it available for download in September. Now, the company has shared details not only of how well iOS 16 is doing in terms of installed user base but also how the iPadOS 16 update is doing as well.
The figures show that both software updates have been well-received, while we can likely expect the figures to increase as the months roll on — Apple isn't expected to release iOS 17, the update that will replace iOS 16, for around three months.
Big big numbers
According to figures posted to the App Store portion of its developer website, Apple says that the iOS 16 update is now installed on 90% of all iPhones that were introduced within the last four years. That number falls to 81% when you look at all iPhones currently in use.
As for the iPad and iPadOS 16, the numbers aren't quite so high but are still impressive. The iPadOS 16 update is installed on 76% of all iPads that were introduced in the last four years. As you'd expect, that figure falls when you look at all active iPads — the figure is 71% in that instance.
Apple says that these figures were "measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on May 30, 2023."
These figures are largely in line with the numbers that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 managed after a similar amount of time out in the wild, and we can probably expect the same with the new updates next year, too.
All of Apple's software updates will be detailed during the WWDC event next week but none will ship to the public until around September time.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.