iOS 17 could cost iPhone X and iPhone 8 users money
iPhone X and iPhone 8 could lose 40% of their value.
iOS 17 was announced at WWDC 2023, and with it came the end of software updates for the iPhone X and iPhone 8, released in 2017.
A new report from SellCell suggests that the release of iOS 17 will see iPhone X and iPhone 8 models lose over 40% of their total value.
The report used past iPhone 6S and 7 sales history to forecast these value drops. "The iPhone 6S and 7 ranges depreciated by an average of 42.8% of their remaining value by the time Apple rolled out the iOS 16 update. The iPhone 8 and X are likely to follow suit."
It looks like owners of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X should think about selling their devices sooner rather than later in anticipation of the release of the iPhone 15 alongside iOS 17 in September.
Apple has provided software updates to devices for around five years, giving you some of the best value and longevity in smartphone support. But, like most things in tech, the software outpaces the hardware at some point; unfortunately, that time has come for Apple's first full-screen iPhone.
What's next for iPhone?
iOS 17 is gearing up to be a great improvement to iPhone users with the addition of Contact Posters, StandBy, Check In, and finally, the ability to use multiple timers simultaneously in the Clock app.
It's not a software update you want to miss out on, especially considering the rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup gaining the Dynamic Island across the board. Of course, Apple will still support hardware repairs of iPhone X and iPhone 8 models until the company renders them obsolete, which is still a few years away.
But, if you want to have the best iPhone, you'll need the best iPhone software, which means considering an upgrade sooner rather than later.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn't behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.