iOS 17 could look like this thanks to some concept images

WWDC 2023 is expected to bring us some big updates to a number of devices – a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, a potential Apple VR headset, and, finally, a new version of iOS – in this case, iOS 17.

We have a rough idea of how the new version of the OS that runs the best iPhones is going to function, but now we have some concept images of what it might look like.

In a very Apple-looking video, concept artist Nicholas Ghigo puts forward his vision for what the latest version of iOS could look like.

More widgets

The biggest changes are coming to the iPhone lock screens, with some cool new features. There are the Apple Music song lyrics that appear on the lock screen widget that Nicholas has created, along with some new widgets and app shortcuts.

There are also rumored changes to Control Center, which will bring some slight changes to the interface. Pull down from the top-right corner of your iPhone, and you could see some new options – there are more integrations with Apple Home, bringing smart home options into the menu.

Ghigo also envisions that there will be a music player here too, letting you change tracks a little more easily without having to open the music app.

There could be some other new features as well, which aren't featured in the video. There should hopefully be some updates to the Health app, as well as more options coming to the Wallet app to make organization easier, and even a new Journaling app to make the iPhone "more social".

Of course, we won't know much more until it's all unveiled in a couple of weeks, but this gives us a good idea of what it might look like.

