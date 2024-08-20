iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 beta 7 currently rolling out to developers, alongside new macOS Sequoia beta

Apple announced iOS 18 at its WWDC developers conference on June 10, releasing the first developer beta of the update immediately after the opening keynote. We're now a few months in to the beta releases, and Apple is today rolling out the seventh iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 betas to developers.

This update packs bug fixes and improvements to the early version of iOS 18, making it more stable to run on devices. It's currently unclear if any new features have been added, but that seems unlikely. Most of iOS 18's features are now available in the beta (aside from Apple Intelligence, which is in the iOS 18.1 beta). As we're so close to a final release, seeing new features seems unlikely.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 beta 7 are available to download over the air for developers enrolled in the program. We do not recommend installing the software on your main device, as it is still unstable. A new seventh beta for macOS Sequoia is also rolling out to developers, alongside new visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 betas. We'll likely see the next developer beta released in another fortnight, which is likely the last before a Release Candidate.

What's new in iOS 18?

One of the biggest software updates we've ever seen, iOS 18 brings some incredible new features and more customization options to the iPhone than ever before. Later this summer, the iOS 18 beta will add Apple Intelligence, one of the most impressive software additions to Apple devices we've ever seen.

Apple Intelligence adds new AI-fuelled features to the best iPhones and other Apple products with the ability to summarize, rewrite, and proofread anything you type on your device. As mentioned, it is available to try in the iOS 18.1 beta, which you'll need to switch to. While the beta is fairly limited, more features will be added by the time Apple Intelligence launches later this year.

Aside from Apple Intelligence, there's a redesigned Photos app, there are more customization options for your Home Screen (begone, grid!) and icons can be tinted. RCS messaging is also coming, too. The iPhone update will release in September alongside the iPhone 16 series.

