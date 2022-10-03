Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 case

You love your iPhone 14, with its vibrant Super Retina XDR display, improved photography features, safety features, and fun colors. But even with the iPhone 14's aerospace-grade aluminum and ceramic shield glass, accidents can happen. Don't let life's bumps and drops ruin your iPhone; put it in a serious case. Here are some of the best rugged heavy duty cases you can buy.

The best of the heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 cases

Which rugged heavy duty iPhone 14 case is right for you?

The best way to protect your iPhone 14 is with a tough case. Features you'll want to look for are reinforced corners, a lip that higher than the surface of the iPhone's screen, a raised lip around the camera module as well. A lot of heavy-duty cases have multiple layers, air pockets, and other innovative to get the maximum protection without too much bulk.

I'm a fan of OtterBox cases in general, but the Symmetry Series cases lean on the thinner side without sacrificing protection. Plus, they come in some fun designs (as well as very simple, plain ones.) You'll see this case on the shelf at the Apple Store, and you know Apple doesn't give shelf space to just any old case.

If pure sophistication is what you're after, go for the Mous - Protective Case for iPhone 14 - Limitless 5.0. This case looks incredible, and works just as well in the boardroom as on the ski slopes. It is ultra protective and ultra stylish at the same time. The material choices are pretty cool: bamboo, wood, mother-of-pearl, aramid fiber, speckled leather, and more.

Speaking of protection, don't forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors. If rugged cases are too bulky for you, check out our selection of the best iPhone 14 cases for some other options.