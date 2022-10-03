Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 case
Protect your iPhone 14 from the elements.
You love your iPhone 14, with its vibrant Super Retina XDR display, improved photography features, safety features, and fun colors. But even with the iPhone 14's aerospace-grade aluminum and ceramic shield glass, accidents can happen. Don't let life's bumps and drops ruin your iPhone; put it in a serious case. Here are some of the best rugged heavy duty cases you can buy.
The best of the heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 cases
Trusted protection
The name OtterBox is synonymous with protection. We reviewed an earlier model of the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case and liked how it's protective while still being good-looking and not too bulky. You can choose from a number of great designs, including clear. This antimicrobial version also has the MagSafe ring so you can use it with all of your favorite MagSafe accessories.
Solid protection
The dual-layer Incipio Duo gives you maximum protection with a minimalistic design. You got both anti-microbial protection and 12-foot drop protection without adding a ton of bulk to your iPhone 14. With five different solid color options, you'll find just the right shade for your phone.
Cool designs
In our review of an earlier model, we pointed out that while the case's looks are what you notice first, the CASETiFY Impact Case a tough case offering 8.2-foot drop protection. Make the iPhone 14 truly yours with a design that shows your personality.
Ultra stylish
One of the coolest cases I've reviewed, the Mous Limitless has everything: excellent drop protection and stunning good looks. In our review of an earlier version of this case, we noted that it comes in a variety of interesting materials, including the bamboo shown here.
Nicely priced
If you don't want to spend a lot, here's a clear TPU case with strong reinforced corners to protect your iPhone 14 in case of drops. The padded corners also give your iPhone a bit of lift when you place it down face up, which keeps the camera module in the clear.
Statement piece
As long as you're going big, you might as well make a statement! The dramatic squared-off edges add panache as well as extra protection around those vulnerable edges. Along with 10-foot drop protection, you get lots of color choices and MagSafe-compatibility.
Fashion meets function
Don't let this Sonix MagSafe Case's cute looks fool you. It's got 10-foot drop protection to keep your iPhone 14 from getting damaged. We reviewed a previous model and loved the fun designs; in fact you can find this case at high-end department stores. You can get it both with or without the MagSafe ring.
Gorgeous protection
The Velvet Caviar iPhone Case is more than just another pretty case. As noted in our review of a previous model, it has a soft microfiber interior and 10-foot drop protection. It's also MagSafe-compatible and it comes in a delightful array of designs.
Slim but protective
I reviewed an earlier model of the ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case and as someone who prefers thinner cases, it remains one of my favorite cases. Despite the slim form factor, it's quite protective: ZAGG says that D30 Crystalex is "the world’s most transparent and thinnest impact protection material for your phone."
Which rugged heavy duty iPhone 14 case is right for you?
The best way to protect your iPhone 14 is with a tough case. Features you'll want to look for are reinforced corners, a lip that higher than the surface of the iPhone's screen, a raised lip around the camera module as well. A lot of heavy-duty cases have multiple layers, air pockets, and other innovative to get the maximum protection without too much bulk.
I'm a fan of OtterBox cases in general, but the Symmetry Series cases lean on the thinner side without sacrificing protection. Plus, they come in some fun designs (as well as very simple, plain ones.) You'll see this case on the shelf at the Apple Store, and you know Apple doesn't give shelf space to just any old case.
If pure sophistication is what you're after, go for the Mous - Protective Case for iPhone 14 - Limitless 5.0. This case looks incredible, and works just as well in the boardroom as on the ski slopes. It is ultra protective and ultra stylish at the same time. The material choices are pretty cool: bamboo, wood, mother-of-pearl, aramid fiber, speckled leather, and more.
Speaking of protection, don't forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors. If rugged cases are too bulky for you, check out our selection of the best iPhone 14 cases for some other options.
