iPhone 15 is tipped for a big AI-powered health upgrade according to this analyst

2023 is already a big year for Apple, thanks to the unveiling of the Vision Pro headset last month, but that's only just the start. The iPhone 15 lineup is set to be announced later this year and one analyst has been talking about what we should expect.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes that Apple has a few things in store for the iPhone 15 lineup including camera improvements and some new colors, but it's his comments on a new AI focus that are perhaps the most interesting.

According to Ives, Apple is likely to focus on dramatic improvements to the Health app that will require AI technology to make function.

A healthy position

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Ives reportedly suggested that Apple's AI-powered Health upgrade "is believed to have the power to tailor user workouts and meal plans and track everything from sleep to breathing with better data." It'd do that by monitoring workouts and meal plans and tracking everything we do including how we breathe while sleeping.

The report goes on to say that AI will also be used to track moods by capturing speech and then analyzing text messages. It isn't clear if Ives is talking about additions to the new mental health and journaling features that are coming to iOS 17, however.

"We believe it’s a matter of when, not if, Apple makes the aggressive move into AI. [Tim] Cook plays chess while others play checkers," Ives is quoted as saying.

Ives also believes that Apple's best iPhones will see a price hike of as much as $200 this year, while better cameras, new colors, and a speed improvement are also in the cards.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in or around September time, allegedly alongside refreshed Apple Watches. However, we'll hopefully know more as we get closer to the fall.