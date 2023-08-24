Apple's iPhone 15 guided tour video might already be in the can and here's why
The new iPhones are getting closer.
We would all be very surprised if Apple didn't announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices on September 12 at this point, and now it seems that the company is getting its ducks in a row ahead of time.
Every year, following the launch of a new collection of iPhones, Apple shares a new guided tour video that highlights what they have to offer. It appears that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro version of that video has already been filmed in Mexico City.
If true, it's just another indication that Apple's best iPhones yet are just around the corner.
A trip to Mexico
The guided tour video appears to have been filmed around the Antara flagship Apple Store in Mexico City after TikTok creator Cris Martínez shared that they saw it all go down on August 4. According to them, Apple closed off the area around the store which might not normally mean all that much. Except there's a kicker - a famous face was in attendance.
According to the creator's video, spotted by 9to5Mac, they spotted the actor that has so far been the lead in Apple's guided tour videos. He was used for the iPhone 13- and iPhone 14-series videos and it appears they'll be present and correct this year as well.
If this all went down as we're told it did, it looks like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro were inside that Apple Store a month or so before we expect them to be unveiled officially.
That official unveiling is expected to also see Apple show off the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the first time, with all of the new products likely to go on sale on September 22. We can expect a new guided tour video to arrive around the same time, too.
