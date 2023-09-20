You're going to love the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the exclusive tetraprism lens, but don't forget to protect that Super Retina XDR 120Hz all‑screen 460 ppi OLED display. A good screen protector will certainly keep the display from developing otherwise inevitable micro-scratches, and may even prevent cracking in the event of a fall. Here are some of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors you can buy.

Best overall 1. OtterBox iPhone 15 Pro MAX Premium Pro Screen Protector with Blue Light Guard View at Amazon All-around protection This screen protector has it all: 6-foot drop protection, blue light protective technology, anti-microbial protection, excellent touch response and of course it's scratch-resistant. It also comes with a kit for easy installation and a limited lifetime warranty. Strongest 2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite iPhone 15 Pro Max Screen Protector View at Amazon Elite status We reviewed the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite on an earlier iPhone, and were impressed with its performance. Made to be five times stronger than the typical tempered glass screen protector, it also comes with a warranty: if it gets damaged at all, ZAGG will replace it free for as long as you own your iPhone 15 Pro Max. Spy deflection 3. TORRAS Stealth for iPhone 15 Pro Max Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon Privacy please Keep people from reading over your shoulder with this privacy screen protector, its optimal 25° Anti Spy Shield is designed so only you can see what's on your screen. It also reduces glare and of course, protects your screen with shatterproof tempered glass. Easy installation 4. Smartish 2-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max View at Amazon Tuff glass, easy install This screen protector from Smartish is plenty tough, after all, it's been tested by fiesty kittens with their adorable sharp little claws! But what makes this two-pack stand out is the installation kit that's included. More than just a frame, this gadget makes installation totally goof-proof. Reduce glare 5. MagGlass Matte Glass Screen Guard View at Amazon Matte finish If you find the typical shiny finish of glass to be bothersome, check out this matte glass screen protector. You'll get the screen protection you expect without the harsh reflections. It's great for outdoor use. But be aware that there's a trade-off; matte is never as clear as regular glass. Unbreakable 6. JDHDL [3 Pack] Soft Hydrogel Film Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max View at Amazon Plastic, not glass If you're not into the idea of a glass screen protector at all, consider a plastic film like this one. You get three in a package, and since they are flexible TPU, they are unbreakable and nearly weightless. It's even self-healing in the case of minor scratches and bubbles.

Do I actually need a screen protector on my iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Well sure, if spending half a day at the Apple Store getting a screen repair isn't your idea of fun. Or if you find tiny scratches all over the screen annoying. I ordered my iPhone 15 Pro Max with AppleCare+ and I'll be using one of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases along with a screen protector to protect my own personal investment.

Will my old screen protector fit the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

It depends on the exact screen protector and how particular you are about fit. The dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are slightly different than its predecessors, having shaved a couple of centimeters off the height and width. Additionally, the bezels have been reduced, which is only an issues if your screen protector has black edges. You can try an older model if you have it lying around the house, but if you're making a purchase, you're best off buying the correct size.

Which iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector should I buy?

Any of the screen protectors mentioned here will be great; just choose the one with the features you need most. If I'm making a recommendation, I'll recommend the OtterBox for anyone. It offers 6-foot drop protection, resists cracks and scratches, plus it has lots of bonus features. I love the blue light reduction, since blue light is known to interfere with sleep when using devices before bed (though I'm really trying to cut back on that!) The anti-microbial technology is certainly a nice added touch, but of course you still need to clean your iPhone! Plus the limited lifetime warranty means that you won't have to keep buying screen protectors if this one gets damaged.