Bookmark this Wonderlust iPhone 15 announcement YouTube stream nice and early

Apple finally confirmed that it will hold an event on September 12 and it's widely expected that the event will see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups debut. And you'll be able to follow along from home.

As has become the norm now Apple will stream the Wonderlust event live on its website, but it'll also make it available at the same time on its YouTube channel so you can watch on the big screen if you prefer. And now Apple is getting its ducks in a row ahead of the big event.

Less than a week out, Apple has now made its September 12 stream ready to view and all you have to do now is bookmark that page, and wait.

Waiting game

Apple's event is available via its YouTube channel right now, complete with a premiere date of September 12 at 10:00am PT. You can set a reminder via YouTube and you'll receive a notification to make sure that you won't miss the big event.

Apple hasn't said what the event will be about of course, but it would be the surprise of the year if it isn't our first look at what will soon be the best iPhones yet. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all expected to be announced before going up for preorder on Friday, September 15. We then expect the new iPhones to become available to buy on September 22.

These new iPhones won't be alone of course. We're also expecting Apple to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well, while it's likely new iPhone cases and refreshed Apple Watch bands will also be shown off.

With September 12 edging ever closer, we won't have to wait too long now. And then attention turns to what comes next — an event that could see new Macs announced in October, for example.