Check if your iPhone 15 is legitimate with this security feature

So you are about to put down over $1000 for a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max but, because you're buying it cheaper from a reseller, you’re worried if everything is official. Luckily, a camera and UV light are all you need to ensure everything in that box checks out.

A video reposted by reputable Apple reporter and occasional troll Majin Bu shows that a UV light will display an iPhone logo and scannable QR code to authenticate the packaging. This can be found in the top right corner and the center bottom of the box. Though it seems this could be intended for international trades and stores like Best Buy and Verizon, this also means you can check the box if you end up buying your device second-hand.

While most people likely do not own a UV light, you can pick one up for cheap on Amazon, and checking the box may save you the heartache of buying a fake iPhone.

More than one way

The boxes of the new iPhone 15 are equipped with a security system that displays holograms under a UV light. This is a measure introduced by Apple to recognize real boxes and prevent people from being scammed pic.twitter.com/oBhQoc5IDISeptember 21, 2023 See more

This only ensures the box itself is official but, as long as the tags remain on it and the box is still sealed, the device inside will be an Apple product. If the box is open, there may not be a way to tell if your phone is real without turning it on. When buying second-hand, however, you might want to double-check.

Thankfully, double-checking your iPhone is illegitimate is super easy, with other ways to double-check. For one, hop into the settings menu, select 'general', then 'about', and look for the serial number. Stick that into the Apple Support site and, if it is real, it will display the model of iPhone you have.

Given they are expensive phones, the UV security measure will be welcome to many. It is still worth looking out for other signs like the serial number in the future as there’s no guarantee how long this security feature will stay unreplicable, and it may well be that a fake iPhone has been stuffed into a real retail box.