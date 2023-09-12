iPhone 15 colors: All the options this year

The Apple event is over, and the iPhone 15 is on its way, with a litany of updates to make it the best flagship iPhone we’ve seen for some time. There’s that new chip inside to make it that bit quicker and smoother, a wicked camera update, and even the Dynamic Island that’s been the territory of the Pro iPhones since last year's launch.

Of course, every time there’s a new iPhone, there’s a new batch of colors available to fill your pockets and handbags with. This year there are some very shiny new colors that you can get an iPhone in — and a conspicuous lack of one of the most popular.

We've now got a range of Black, Pink, Green, Yellow, and Blue. The new colors are Pink, and Green, and we’re waving goodbye this year to Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Purple.

These are just the launch colors, however, and every year for the last couple of years Apple has added a mid-year new color to add to the lineup. This year it was Yellow, but next year it could be something we’ve never seen before; or just the return of the beloved (PRODUCT)RED option, a strangely absent color from the initial lineup.

All the iPhone 15 colors

These are all the colors you can get the new iPhone 15 in, from the deepest black to the brightest yellow.

Black A lovely, dark black. If you don’t want your iPhone to stand out too much, then this is the color for you with its classy black metal chassis and sumptuous dark glassy black panel. It’s darker than the previous Midnight option, which was a kind of very, very dark grey.

Pink iPhone pinks tend to be a little more subdued, and this one is no different at all. It’s a luscious light pink, one that doesn’t shout too loud about its blush roots. The iPhone color for the discerning lover of pink, albeit one that’s not too brash.

Green A lovely pastel green here, with a lighter finish than the greens that have come before it. This is our favorite color of the lineup, as it gives us something nice and relaxing.

Yellow We’ve already had a couple of iPhones in yellow now, but last year’s banana-sweet shade left a lot to be desired. This year's new yellow is a darn sight nicer, with a more subdued shade of the sunshine color.

Blue This year's blue color is almost a cold, ice blue — it's cool, and collected. It's a little different to the other pastels on the lineup this year, with a sharper edge than its softer compatriots.

iPhone 15 new colors

This year sees some new colors in the roundup, and they all look stellar — We’re particularly interested in this year's green option, which is a little paler than we've seen on iPhones of years gone by.

Alas, there’s no (PRODUCT)RED version, but we’re holding out hope that one will be coming a little further down the line.