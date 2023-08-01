iPhone 15 display change will pave the way for future OLED upgrade

Samsung Display is a long-time producer of screens for iPhones (despite Apple and Samsung's devices going at each other, vying to be in the hands of consumers), and now the iPhone 15 is getting an upgrade.

Samsung's M12 OLED panels are now moving from the top two iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, to all the models of the iPhone 15 coming in September. But that's not all, the company is already planning a future upgrade to OLED that will be coming to iPhone eventually, but not for a few years yet.

Better displays for all

Samsung, however, is already thinking about the future. The company will be deploying a new 'refraction capping layer' on its displays, and the earliest we are likely to see it is in 2025. This layer improves light loss in the display, making for a more efficient device that requires less power to drive the display.

Due to this extra material, however, The Elec tells us that the displays will be more expensive, giving Samsung more of a job to try and sell them to companies like Apple. Given that we won't see any of these M15 displays any time soon, however, that price increase isn't going to affect the incoming iPhone 15.

The displays on the iPhone 15 models have had some other little bits and bobs added to make them more exciting, however; for one, the bezels are going to be significantly slimmed down by around 0.7mm, at least on the Pro models.

We're expecting to see more at the September iPhone event, with some impressive upgrades expected. The Pro models should be receiving new 3nm production chips, making them not only more efficient but also more powerful and snappy in everyday use as well. Battery life will be improved, and there's going to be a new material on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Titanium. This year is shaping up to be a big one for iPhone — and while we might not be getting Samsung's future screen tech, there are loads of extra features to be excited about.